Everything you need to know about Love Island 2023 summer contestant Ella Thomas; age, job, Instagram and more.

Love Island's 2023 summer season is just days away and the official line-up of contestants has finally been announced!

One of the first Islanders set to grace our screens this year is Ella Thomas, and fans of the ITV2 dating series are already asking lots of questions about the Scottish beauty.

Love Island's tenth series and summer edition for 2023 is set to kick off on June 5 at 9 PM, but here's everything you need to know about Ella Thomas before then!

How old is Ella Thomas? Where is she from?

Ella is currently just 23 years old and hails from Glasgow, Scotland.

The soon-to-be reality star has seemingly made a name for herself in her local area already as she was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish Media Awards in 2022.

Speaking of her modelling experience...

What's Ella Thomas' job?

As we've just given away, Ella is a model but she's also dabbled in the world of showbiz.

You may recognise her from not one but two music videos, she revealed that she appeared in projects for Headie One and Burna Burna Boy.

And it doesn't stop there! When she was a child she nabbed a role as an extra in the action horror flick World War Z, she said: "I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool."

What has Ella Thomas said about Love Island?

Ahead of her stint in the villa, Ella described herself as the"whole package", she expanded: "I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.

"I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me," Ella warned – she knows what she wants!

Does Ella Thomas have Instagram?

Yes, she does! Ella can be found on Instagram at @ellathomas_ and already boasts a pretty impressive following of 13.6K.

Due to Love Island's new social media – contestants' accounts will remain dormant until they are out of the villa – you won't be seeing Ella post for a while, but her feed is currently full of chic fits and holiday snaps.

