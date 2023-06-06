Love Island's George Fensom: All The Details On His Job, Age, Insta & More

6 June 2023

Get to know George Fensom
Get to know George Fensom. Picture: ITV/George Fensom/Instagram

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island contestant George Fesnom...

Love Island is officially back on our screens and we're all getting to know a whole new line-up of contestants for 2023's summer series!

On June 5, returning host Maya Jama introduced us to the first 10 Islanders who will bring the drama to the villa for season 10, one of which being George Fensom.

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

He's appearing alongside the likes of Tyrique Hyde and Molly Marsh, but here's what you need to know about George; how old is he, what's his job and what has he said about Love Island?

Here's everything you need to know about the new reality star...

George to enter Love Island

George Fensom is one of the first 10 Islanders
George Fensom is one of the first 10 Islanders. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's George Fensom? Where is he from?

George Fensom is 24-years old and hails from Bedford.

What's George Fensom's job?

On the outside, the 24-year-old works as a business development executive but has put his job on hold to give love in the villa a go this summer!

What has George Fensom said about Love Island?

Ahead of his villa entrance, Goerge revealed that he's ready to bring the vibes to the ITV2 dating show, he said: "I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance."

When talking about what he's looking for in his perfect match, he revealed that "drive", "natural good looks" and "banter" are high up on the list.

"I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner," George said.

And if he could have three celebs rock up to the villa he'd choose none other than Megan Fox, Anne Hegerty from The Chase, and Nigella Lawson – quite the mix!

What's George Fensom's Instagram?

You can find Love Island's George on Instagram @georgefensom, where he has nearly 10,000 followers at the time of writing.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

