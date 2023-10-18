Is Celebrity Big Brother Coming Back In 2024?

Former contestant Nicola McLean is among those speculating the CBB 2024 comeback. Picture: alamy/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After the mega 2023 revival of Big Brother it has been reported that Celebrity Big Brother is also set to return to our screens.

In October, the whirlwind reality show - once owned by Channel 5 - relaunched on ITV and reports are that the celebrity edition Celebrity Big Brother will also be making a comeback in March 2024 after the success of Big Brother's return.

TV bosses have confirmed a whopping £2million budget to attract a star-studded contestant list. With controversial choices ex-This Morning host Phillip Schofield and one of Boris Johnson's 'mistresses' at the top of their scouting list.

Big Brother, which has been following its original format, has proved to be a huge hit for ITV with 2.6 million viewers tuning in to ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices for its launch episode.

Is Celebrity Big Brother coming back in 2024?

Yes! According to a show source, "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off".

"CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives," they insisted.

"Phillip Schofield is someone they're going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris [Johnson]."

Bosses were reportedly waiting to see how the relaunch of Big Brother panned out before deciding to reboot the celebrity version of the show. But after Big Brother's clear success CBB has been given the green light.

The insider said: "The more controversial the line-up the better. They want it to really come back with a bang."

Kim Woodburn at the 2017 Celebrity Big Brother Final, Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire. Picture: alamy

When and why did Celebrity Big Brother stop?

After seven years with the network, Celebrity Big Brother was axed by Channel 5 in 2018. The show, which saw iconic celebs such as 'Queen of clean' Kim Woodburn, TOWIE's Gemma Collins and British journalist Katie Hopkins, was best known for its screaming matches and scandalous love affairs.

It's said that after the last two series of CBB delivered their lowest ever viewing figures Channel 5 decided the pull the plug on the show.

For the 2024 comeback, show producers are cutting no corners to put on an entertaining series, with news that they plan to bring back big names from previous Big Brother series.

Glamour model and footballer's wife Nicola Mclean, who appeared on CBB in 2012 and 2017, told the Daily Star: "I have heard through the grapevine that they might be bringing in previous contestants, but from the civilian series, so it won't be celebs."

So, what's the difference between Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother?

The biggest difference is that for Big Brother anyone can apply to make it onto our screens. This means that someone serving your oat cappuccino today could be fighting for their weekly shop under 24-hour surveillance on ITV in the next series (if they decide to continue the series after this reboot).

With a vigorous application process, producers wade through personalities to find the best mix of contestants that will hopefully form friendships, feuds and romances to captivate viewers.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the hosts of Big Brother 2023. Picture: ITV

On the other hand, Celebrity Big Brother much like I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is a show where housemates have to be invited to join the show.

CBB is a opportunity for us to see household names in their most vulnerable state being watched by cameras day and night. This allows us to see a new side to celebs and in the past has flung B-list celebs into full fledged stardom.

The same is to be said for the civilian series where characters like Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond started successful media careers of the back of appearing on Big Brother.

