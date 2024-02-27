Celebrity Big Brother Announce Huge Change To The Public Vote

27 February 2024, 16:50

Celebrity Big Brother have changed the way the public will vote
Celebrity Big Brother have changed the way the public will vote. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Celebrity Big Brother has introduced a big change to the format of the new series, specifically how people will vote.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has changed the way viewers will vote ahead of the new series starting in March.

Famously, Big Brother relies on people voting to evict contestants from the house. But bosses are shaking things up this time around and instead the public will vote to save their favourite housemates.

In a video shared on the show’s social media a week before the series’ start date, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed the format change.

AJ began: “Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner. So we’re coming at you with big news.”

Big Brother hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu
Big Brother hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu will return for CBB. Picture: ITV

Will added: “Yep, now you remember the last series of Big Brother you were voting to evict. This time, for Celeb BB, you are voting for your favourite housemate.”

Speaking all our minds, AJ added: “I don’t know how this is going to change the dynamics with the Big Brother house or how fans are going to rally around their favourite celebrity, but I for one cannot wait to find out!”

It’ll certainly put a more positive spin on the voting process, but viewers are divided over the change.

One person replied: “Nooo the best part about big brother is voting to evict!!!! It’s going to be way to predictable if we’re voting to save.”

“Voting to save literally just means the most popular (famous) one will win…,” commented another.

Big change planned for Celebrity Big Brother housemates

A third said: “Good, voting to save makes much more sense – we lost too many housemates last season.”

Celebrity Big Brother begins on 4th March on ITV1 and ITVX, with a star-studded line-up yet to be revealed at the time of writing.

Names that have been circulating include entrepreneur Levi Roots, TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Drag Race UK icon Baga Chipz.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

