Heartstopper is the high school LGBTQ+ series that’s just landed on Netflix, but who’s in the cast and who plays who?

There’s been a lengthy buzz about Heartstopper in the run-up to its release on Netflix after the beloved webcomics by Alice Oseman were taken on by the streaming giant to become an eight-part series.

British series Heartstopper follows secondary school students Charlie and Nick who become unlikely friends when they’re placed in the same class together.

Charlie is a rugby player struggling to come to terms with his sexuality while growing close to Nick who he forms a romance with.

But who plays Charlie and Nick in Heartstopper and who else stars in the series? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast:

Meet The Cast Of Heartstopper On Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring

Joe plays Charlie in Heartstopper and like his on-screen character is gay in real life.

The casting process for Heartstopper was strict in that all actors had to match the characters’ sexuality and race.

Joe is 18 years old, playing a 15-year-old in year 10. Charlie is his first on-screen role, making his acting debut in the hit series after landing the role via an open audition with 10,000 other potential actors.

Joe Locke stars in Heartstopper on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson

Charlie’s love interest Nick is played by Kit Connor, 18, the cheerful rugby player who finds himself considering his sexuality.

Kit landed his first role at the age of just eight in Just Santa. He also starred in Rocketman as 'older Reggie' and as Pantalaimon in series His Dark Materials.

Kit Connor starred in Rocketman. Picture: Getty

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent

Yasmin Finney, 18, is a name you’re about to hear a lot more of after the trans actor landed the role of Elle in Heartstopper.

Speaking about her character, Elle, to Pink News Yasmin said: “It’s Elle, right, it’s not about a trans woman, it’s about Elle, and she is the most sweet, most lovely, most caring girl ever, and that’s the most important thing! The fact that she’s trans is just part of it, she’s allowed to be happy, she’s allowed a crush, and she’s allowed to be moany and teenage – whatever she wants.”

Yasmin is already Instagram and TikTok famous with hundreds of thousands of followers @yazdemand.

She’s previously performed in stage shows but Heartstopper is her first on-screen role.

Yasmin Finney stars in Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

William Gao plays Tao Xu

William plays Tao in Heartstopper, another student part of the friendship group with Nick, Charlie and Elle.

Tao supports best friend Charlie as he embarks on his romance with Nick and is one of the only cis and straight characters in the main group.

A talented 19-year-old, William is a singer as well as an actor and stars in a band called Wasia Project.

William Gao stars in Hearstopper. Picture: Getty

Olivia Coleman makes a cameo in Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Who else stars in Hearstopper?

Olivia Coleman as Nick’s mum

Kizzy Egdell as Darcy Olsson

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

