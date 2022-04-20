How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's Heartstopper?

20 April 2022, 17:34

Netflix is releasing a LGBTQ+ teen drama
Netflix is releasing a LGBTQ+ teen drama. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Netflix is releasing a new LGBTQ+ teen drama with 'Heartstopper' – here's everything we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heartstopper is the latest teen drama coming to Netflix, the internet is buzzing about the LGBTQ+ series and it hasn’t even dropped yet!

The show, which is based on a series of graphic novels of the same name, will land on the streaming platform later this month.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Was Nearly In Stranger Things

Heartstopper follows two teenagers, Charlie and Nick, as they navigate their developing relationship as they attend school.

Heartstopper is the latest teen drama to hit Netflix
Heartstopper is the latest teen drama to hit Netflix. Picture: Netflix
The coming-of-age show follows an LGBTQ+ story
The coming-of-age show follows an LGBTQ+ story. Picture: Netflix

Netflix users are already asking questions about the highly-anticipated coming-of-age show, but first, we all want to know how many episodes will be in season one...

How many episodes will be in season one of Netflix's Heartstopper?

Heartstopper's first season will be made up of eight episodes in total, and each episode will be roughly 30-minutes long

The episodes will land on Netflix on Friday, April 22 – so not long to wait at all!

