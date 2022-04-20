On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
20 April 2022, 17:34
Netflix is releasing a new LGBTQ+ teen drama with 'Heartstopper' – here's everything we know so far...
Heartstopper is the latest teen drama coming to Netflix, the internet is buzzing about the LGBTQ+ series and it hasn’t even dropped yet!
The show, which is based on a series of graphic novels of the same name, will land on the streaming platform later this month.
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Was Nearly In Stranger Things
Heartstopper follows two teenagers, Charlie and Nick, as they navigate their developing relationship as they attend school.
Netflix users are already asking questions about the highly-anticipated coming-of-age show, but first, we all want to know how many episodes will be in season one...
Heartstopper's first season will be made up of eight episodes in total, and each episode will be roughly 30-minutes long
The episodes will land on Netflix on Friday, April 22 – so not long to wait at all!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital