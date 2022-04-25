Everything We Know About Heartstopper Series 2

25 April 2022, 17:24

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?
Will Heartstopper be getting a second season? Picture: Netflix
Fans are already asking about the second season of Netflix's Heartstopper, here are all the details thus far...

Heartstopper dropped on Netflix on April 23, and it hasn't taken long for audiences to stream through the eight episodes of the first season.

The LGBTQ+ teen drama has taken the platform by storm, with rumours of a second series already circulating the web.

Here is everything we know about the next chapter of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson's love story...

Heartstopper dropped its first season to Netflix on April 23. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Heartstopper?

Netflix is yet to announce an official second season for their latest mega-hit series, understandable as the show only dropped in late April.

However, with the incredible success, the teen drama has seen in its first week of streaming, fans believe it's very likely to receive the green light for a follow-up!

Heartstopper's creator Alice Oseman seems hopeful for the Netflix show's future as she hinted towards further series of the drama when speaking to Digital Spy.

Heartstopper's showrunners are hoping for more seasons of the drama. Picture: Netflix

When speaking on how the story could develop, the showrunner told the publication: "If we do get future seasons, I'll definitely want to be bringing in the themes of mental health, because that's something that's really important in the books."

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series of the same name, therefore it's likely that the second season would follow the story illustrated in the original books.

Season one explored the storylines from volumes one and two of the graphic novels, meaning a second series could potentially pick up from volume three.

