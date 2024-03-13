Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering 'who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last night?' here's a complete update on who has left the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has been the gift that keeps giving for ITV viewers, with Louis Walsh spilling all the tea on his A-list connections and Sharon Osborne revealing some major industry secrets.

But Sharon was only in the CBB house as a 'lodger' which meant her time on the show was going to be cut short no matter what. However the fate of the other 12 celebrity housemates lay in the hands of their fellow housemates and the voting public.

In the first week the celebs began nominating one another, voting for two housemates that they wanted out of the CBB house. The housemates with the most votes are then put up for eviction and the public vote to save their favourite.

So, with celebs like Heartstopper's Bradley Riches, Ibiza Weekender's David Potts, Love Island's Ekin Su and TV Presenter Zeze Mills forced to live together - who's been booted from the show and is no longer heading for the CBB crown?

Here's a full list of everyone who has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother so far.

The show is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. Picture: ITV

Who has been voted out of Celebrity Big Brother?

Gary Goldsmith

Lauren Simon

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary was the first celeb to leave the house after being put up for eviction by Big Brother's 'celebrity lodger' Sharon. He and Lauren both faced the public vote with Lauren managing to escape being the first housemate voted out.

In the second week of CBB Lauren, Fern Briton and Louis Walsh were up for eviction and the public's vote meant Lauren was evicted from the house. Fern was only up for eviction because of a shock twist where Sharon saved Zeze from eviction and replaced her with the former This Morning host as one of her 'lodger' duties.

Sharon has now also left the CBB house but she was not evicted.

Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile’

Although Louis avoided being booted out of the show in the second eviction, the live audience were chanting "get Louis out" which could mirror the public's opinion and suggest his time in the house is limited.

When the celebs leave the house they are interviewed by hosts AJ and Will who speak to them live on ITV2 for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live which starts as soon as the main show ends.

