Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

13 March 2024, 12:01

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates
The show started with 13 celebrity housemates. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering 'who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last night?' here's a complete update on who has left the CBB house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has been the gift that keeps giving for ITV viewers, with Louis Walsh spilling all the tea on his A-list connections and Sharon Osborne revealing some major industry secrets.

But Sharon was only in the CBB house as a 'lodger' which meant her time on the show was going to be cut short no matter what. However the fate of the other 12 celebrity housemates lay in the hands of their fellow housemates and the voting public.

In the first week the celebs began nominating one another, voting for two housemates that they wanted out of the CBB house. The housemates with the most votes are then put up for eviction and the public vote to save their favourite.

So, with celebs like Heartstopper's Bradley Riches, Ibiza Weekender's David Potts, Love Island's Ekin Su and TV Presenter Zeze Mills forced to live together - who's been booted from the show and is no longer heading for the CBB crown?

Here's a full list of everyone who has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother so far.

The show is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best
The show is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. Picture: ITV

Who has been voted out of Celebrity Big Brother?

  • Gary Goldsmith
  • Lauren Simon

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary was the first celeb to leave the house after being put up for eviction by Big Brother's 'celebrity lodger' Sharon. He and Lauren both faced the public vote with Lauren managing to escape being the first housemate voted out.

In the second week of CBB Lauren, Fern Briton and Louis Walsh were up for eviction and the public's vote meant Lauren was evicted from the house. Fern was only up for eviction because of a shock twist where Sharon saved Zeze from eviction and replaced her with the former This Morning host as one of her 'lodger' duties.

Sharon has now also left the CBB house but she was not evicted.

Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile’

Although Louis avoided being booted out of the show in the second eviction, the live audience were chanting "get Louis out" which could mirror the public's opinion and suggest his time in the house is limited.

When the celebs leave the house they are interviewed by hosts AJ and Will who speak to them live on ITV2 for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live which starts as soon as the main show ends.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Jack Dunkley

Jack From MAFS Australia: Age, Job, Ex-Girlfriend And More

Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother

Jedward Hit Back At Louis Walsh Calling Them 'Vile' On Celebrity Big Brother

Disney+ is set to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

What Are The Acoustic Songs On Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film On Disney+?

The Australian brothers have both taken part in the MAFS experiment

Who Is MAFS Australia's Jayden's Brother Mitch?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Trailer And More

Bradley Riches opened up about his autism on Celebrity Big Brother

Everything Heartstopper Star Bradley Riches Has Said About His Autism

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

The Kardashians series five will come out in the spring

The Kardashians Season Five – Release Date, Trailer And Latest News

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Fact File: Get To Know Reality Show Queen

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits