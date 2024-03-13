Jedward Hit Back At Louis Walsh Calling Them 'Vile' On Celebrity Big Brother

13 March 2024, 10:34 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 12:16

Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother
Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

With TOWIE star Gemma Collins, pop duo Jedward slammed their former manger Louis Walsh after his harsh comments on Celebrity Big Brother.

The comeback of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular for showbiz goss - with industry veteran's Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne coming together to spill the tea on all the biggest stars.

Whether it be giving their opinions on James Corden and Anna Wintour or revealing their severed relationship ties with fellow X Factor judge Simon Cowell, the pair have not held back on sharing their thoughts. And on Tuesday's episode of the show twin pop duo Jedward fell victim to Louis' comments.

While speaking to Coronation Street's Colson Smit, Louis said that Jedward were "vile" but they made him a lot of money - £5 million to be exact! He told his fellow housemate: "But they were novelty, it was great for the show."

Twin brothers John and Edward found fame on X Factor back in 2009 and were coached by Louis so they were watching CBB to see how their old manager was doing - but they were left less than impressed by what he had to say about them.

The brothers, who happened to be having a roast dinner at TOWIE star Gemma Collins' house, took to X to deliver a few blows back at Louis. Here's everything they said...

Jedward were on the sixth series of X Factor in 2009
Jedward were on the sixth series of X Factor in 2009. Picture: Getty

What did Jedward say about Louis Walsh?

Insisting that 'justice will be served' the boys wrote seven posts telling the world what they really thought about Louis. They read:

"Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b**tard who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died"

"Louis Walsh b**ched and talked about us to our best friend Tara Reid and then we fired him!"

"Louis Walsh is an evil manipulator who forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers"

"Louis Walsh tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with without our mom we wouldn’t be here today! What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?"

"Louis Walsh came to our hotel room one night and we didn’t even know why he had come unannounced still don’t why?! He then proceeded to our tour manager’s room think that says it all"

"Girls aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like."

Louis had told Sharon in the episode that he was sacked by Boyzone's Ronan Keating - only seemingly adding truth to the boys' claims.

Jedward hit back at Louis Walsh after CBB comments

Their final post of the night was: "Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served"

But it didn't end there as Gemma Collins, who was with the boys, took to her IG story to react to what Louis had said.

In the video the boys repeated a lot of what they had written in their X posts but Gemma weighed in too, saying: "For Louis to say that [Jedward are vile], it's not true. I've personally got nothing against Louis Walsh, I do know how he treated the boys and it does upset me.

"And it's just a liberty that he has turned around and said that because they are the nicest sweetest, talented, well-mannered, generous boys - that's why they're in my house a lot."

Gemma Collins hits back at Louis Walsh after CBB comments

Jedward starred on CBB themselves back in 2011 and revealed in the video on Gemma's socials that they were paid £1 million to do the show.

They also said that throughout their career they had only met Louis 'four times' and he had 'no ideas or plan' for them - despite him making sure a large profit off of them.

John and Edward ended the night in the GC's hot tub where she asked: "Where's the five mill? Because the boys didn't get it."

