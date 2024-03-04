What Time Is Celebrity Big Brother On Tonight?

4 March 2024, 12:24

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday at 9pm
Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday at 9pm. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 begins Monday March 4th, but what time is on the TV? Here's what time it starts and how long it's on for.

Celebrity Big Brother is finally making a return to our screens in March 2024! The highly-anticipated series will see a group of celebs living together in the CBB house under 24-hour surveillance, and by the looks of the line-up it's going to be an entertaining watch.

Big Brother was a British TV staple up until Channel 5 axed it back in 2018, but now it has been revived by ITV and we are getting our first Celebrity edition of the show since Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas won following a scandal with Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett.

As we prepare to make CBB part of our daily routine again its rumoured that TV legends like X Factor's Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne will be making an appearance on the show, as well as Netflix's Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches.

The show is set to run for 19 days with ITV airing episodes six nights a week, plus a brand new live stream which will be played on ITVX until 2am.

Here are all the times you need to note down to make sure you are watching with the rest of the nation tonight.

Celebrity Big Brother is back for it's 23rd series
Celebrity Big Brother is back for it's 23rd series. Picture: ITV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Celebrity Big Brother with air at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX six nights a week Sunday to Friday. The launch episode begining at 9pm on Monday 4th March will be a 90-minute episode along with the live eviction eps and the finale, every other episode will only run for an hour.

After the main show there will be Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm over on ITV2 and ITVX, this extra show will be offering viewers tons of additional exclusive content.

Each night on Late & Live TV presenter Oti Mabuse, radio presenter Jordan North and dancer & actor Layton Williams will take turns being the Celebrity House Guest hosting the show.

The first episode of Celebrity Big Brother will be a 90-minute episode
The first episode of Celebrity Big Brother will be a 90-minute episode. Picture: ITV

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for tonight?

The launch episode of CBB will be on for an hour and a half so that will be 9pm until 10.30pm. The regular episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will be on for an hour each night from 9pm.

Special episodes like the live evictions and finale will also last 90-minutes. And of course the launch episode is thirty mins longer to give us more time to meet all of the wonderful celebs entering the house.

