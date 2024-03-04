When Was The Last Celebrity Big Brother And Who Won?

Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

With the 2024 season on the horizon, let’s cast our minds back to when Celebrity Big Brother was last on, who was on the cast and who won?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will start Monday, the 4th of March at 9pm and get the popcorn ready! The highly anticipated 90 minute episode will air on ITV1 and it set to be the most exciting season yet, if the rumoured line-up is anything to go by.

Viewers will enjoy the reveal of the all star line-up that they’ve managed to keep under wraps, but rumour has it we’ll see the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su, Sharon Osbourne, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and Louis Walsh!

But with all the excitement bubbling away for the upcoming season, we need a refresh on the last Celebrity Big Brother. When was it? Who was on it and who won? Here’s everything you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother set to start March 4th. . Picture: Instagram/bbuk

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother?

The last Celebrity Big Brother aired on Channel 5 in 2018. Celebrity Big Brother 22, the twenty-second series of the iconic reality tv show was also named Celebrity Big Brother: Eye of the Storm.

It aired on 16th August 2018 and ran for 26 days, ending on the 10th of September 2018.

Former Cheers actress, Kirstie Alley placed second on the 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Who was in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2018?

Gabby Allen - Former Love Island contestant

Dan Osborne - Former The Only Way Is Essex star

Roxanne Pallett - Former Emmerdale actress

Kirstie Alley - Former Cheers actress and vocal Scientologist.

Sally Morgan - Psychic, live performer and author

Rodrigo Alvez - The Human Ken Doll

Chloe Ayling - Model and kidnapping victim

Ryan Thomas - Former Coronation Street actor.

Jermaine Pennant - Former Arsenal and Liverpool football player

Hardeep Singh Kohli - Celebrity MasterChef, The Apprentice, comedian and broadcaster.

Natalie Nunn - American reality TV personality

Nick Leeson - Banker responsible for the collapse of Barings

Ben Jardine - Ex Married At First Sight contestant.

Who won the last Celebrity Big Brother in 2018?

The 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother 22 was won by actor Ryan Thomas, with Kirstie Alley placed second as runner up.

Ryan’s win became a historical moment on reality tv as his time in the house was anything but smooth.

During the season, fellow Roxanne Pallett falsely accused Ryan of being ‘a woman beater’ after a joke play fight and tried to turn the entire house and public against him.

Ryan was left feeling confused, scared and isolated in the house unknowing of the support growing outside for him when the footage of ‘the incident’ was released, showing that he was completely innocent.

The drama in the house left Ryan terrified of the repercussions outside the house, “the game became real life for me. I did break. I was a scared little boy,” he told Emma Willis in his winners interview.

But the public rallied behind him and in a tear filled final, Ryan left the Big Brother house victorious.

