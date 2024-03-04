Exclusive

Celebrity Big Brother Will Have 24/7 Live Stream For The First Time Ever

4 March 2024, 09:40

Celebrity Big Brother has a brand new feature
Celebrity Big Brother has a brand new feature. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have confirmed the livestream will be part of the new series for the first time ever.

The Big Brother live stream was usually reserved for the civilian show, but for the first time ever viewers will be able to watch the celebrities’ antics at all hours.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best told Capital presenter Sian Welby on the BRIT Awards red carpet that the live stream will be back every night when the show begins on 4th March.

Will spilled: “The live stream will be back every night. Every night you will be able to see what the celebs are doing fully live unfiltered on ITVX.”

AJ added: “Which has never happened before in the history of Celebrity Big Brother. The livestream has notoriously over ever been on the civilian series but now they’ve brought it back for the celebs.”

Aj Odudu and Will Best said this is a first in Big Brother history
Aj Odudu and Will Best said this is a first in Big Brother history. Picture: Capital

Will said: “They don’t know what they’re getting themselves into.”

On why CBB has a more ‘special feel’, Will said: “It has a totally different feel. You’re going to get an insight into what celebs are actually like. The vision they portray for to the world, we know it’s all for show. When they’re in a house for 24 hours, we’re going to get the real insights.”

AJ and Will explained they see multiple different edits of the show before it’s aired to the public, so they too get to see more of the housemates than anyone.

AJ Odudu and Will Best at the BRITs 2024

CBB launches on 4th March, with Love Islands Ekin-Su Culculoglu, X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and entrepreneur Levi Roots rumoured to be on the line-up.

X Factor’s Sharon Osbourne and TV presenter Ferne Britton are also said to be on the line-up.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

