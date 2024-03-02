Best BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks: From Love Island Stars To Tate McRae & Raye

2 March 2024, 19:02 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 20:44

Here's a first look at the BRITs 2024 red carpet
Here's a first look at the BRITs 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at all the best outfits on The BRITs red carpet from Love Island's Indiyah Polack's & Maya Jama to Tate McRae & Raye.

The BRITs 2024 is finally here and all our fave celebs are at The O2 ready to either put on a show or watch a brilliant show. BRIT nomination history-maker RAYE is set to perform, as well as Dua Lipa who is opening the show.

And of course the wonderful recipient of the Global Icon Award, Kylie Minogue, will be closing the show - we are all praying for some 'Padam Padam'.

But before any of those trophies are given, and before we see Capital's own Roman Kemp host, we of course get to admire the BRIT red carpet. Here's a look at all the best outfits from our fave Love Island stars to our fave singers like Becky Hill, Charlie XCX and more...

Indiyah Polack stuns on the BRITs red carpet
Indiyah Polack stuns on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

TV star Indiyah Polack, who was on the eighth series of Love Island, jumped on the BRITs red carpet in this stunning look.

She and her boyfriend Dami Hope are known to take their fashion seriously so it's no surprise she's pulled off this classic black and white look. The white flower and pumps with the velvet dress is giving pure British elegance, love!

Raye at the BRITs 2024
Raye at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

Looking like the Queen she is Raye arrived on the red carpet in this stunning black dress. Although this is a night for the Brits we can't help but see she is giving all the classic old Hollywood glamour vibes with her off the shoulder gliterring dress.

The 'Worth It' singer is the name on everyone's lips tonight as she is up for seven nominations meaning she will break BRITs history if she sweeps them all.

Tate McRae attends The BRIT Awards 2024
Tate McRae attends The BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

20-year-old Tate McRae is giving all the sparkly black glam in this stunning black dress paired with these stunning gold pumps. She's going to be performing tonight and we can't wait to see what she wears when she performs 'Greedy' with her dancers.

Maya Jama attends the BRIT Awards 2024
Maya Jama attends the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

We didn't expect anything less from the jaw-dropping Maya Jama but she really pulled out all the stops with this gorgeous mermaid dress.

Before heading on stage to host the BRITs tonight Maya stopped by the red carpet in this beautiful full black look. Corsets are the moment right now and Maya knows how to do it right.

Roman Kemp attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena
Roman Kemp attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

There he is! Roman Kemp stopped by the BRITs red carpet before joining his co-hosts for the main show. He kept it suave and dapper in this full black suit, adding a pop of white in his loafers.

Dua Lipa is set to open the BRITs this year
Dua Lipa is set to open the BRITs this year. Picture: Getty

Looking incredible in this black latex look Dua told us she is "nervous and excited and ready" to open the show.

The 'Training Season' singer first performed at the BRITs in 2018 where she sang 'New Rules' and this year we are expecting something from her upcoming album which she is yet to release.

Caity Baser stuns on the BRITs red carpet
Caity Baser stuns on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Caity Baser is up for the Rising Star Award this year at the BRITs and she's said it feels like her hard work is paying off. Speaking ahead of the main show she told Capital's Sian Welby on the red carpet that "it's like a dream come true" for her.

She said: "Growing up I always wanted to be at the Brits, now I'm at the Brits, nominated for a Brit It's just insane. It's like a dream come true, it's validating, you know that I'm doing the right thing."

Becky looks a dream on the BRITs red carpet
Becky looks a dream on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Set to perform with electronic legends Chase & Status tonight Becky turned up to the BRITs red carpet serving all the looks in this risqué all black look.

Her stunning dress trailed behind her as she entered The O2 - forget winning any awards she already looks like a trophy tonight!

Ella said she wants Raye to take home all the awards tonight
Ella said she wants Raye to take home all the awards tonight. Picture: Getty

Ella Henderson is absolutely killing it with this classic black and white look - the full black hat is everything.

There's one person in particular that Ella is excited to see take on The O2 stage tonight. "Tonight I'm here for Raye," Ella told Sian. "You know I want her to absolutely mop up. I think it's her year, I think she deserves it, I think she's such an incredible human being."

Aitch at The BRIT Awards 2024
Aitch at The BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

It's official the puffers are out and fur is in (maybe, if it's faux). Cheeky chappy Aitch has come to the BRITs looking suave in this teddy bear coat.

The 'Baby' rapper says he usually rocks shorts and hoodies no matter the weather but tonight he has brought out only the best for the biggest night in UK music.

Charlie XCX wows on the red carpet
Charlie XCX wows on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Just days after dropping her single 'Von dutch' Charlie XCX has come to kill it on the BRITs red carpet. This multi-colour floor length look featuring a stunning bustier is a dream.

She's completed the look with wet-look hair and a shimmering full glam - it is iconic.

Sian Welby on the BRITs red carpet
Sian Welby on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

The glowing Sian Welby from Capital Breakfast is a dream on the BRITs red carpet. Just days after announcing news that she is pregnant she is taking no days off as she gets all the best behind-the-scenes gossip from the celebs backstage tonight.

She's not just got the gift of the gab, this girl knows how to dress. The red lips purse is everything, and the gloves?! Perfect for a night at the BRITs.

Capital's Aimee and Rio on the BRITs red carpet
Capital's Aimee and Rio on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Our incredible Capital presenters Aimee Vivian and Rio Fredrika show us how it's done in these epic monochromatic looks. With Aimee in cobalt blue and Rio in shocking red, it's just a few colours short of the British flag.

Molly from The Traitors 2 is at the BRITs 2024
Molly from The Traitors 2 is at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

No red red carpet? Never mind - the lovely Molly from The Traitors season 2 is here to bring all the red glam to the BRITs this year.

We managed a quick chat with the adorable Molly on the carpet and we can confirm she is very much not holding a grudge against The Traitors winner Harry Clark who is here tonight with his girlfriend Anna Maynard.

Max says his nan gave his look the seal of approval
Max says his nan gave his look the seal of approval. Picture: Getty

TikTok star Max Balagde is looking a dream at the BRITs 2024 in this fancy look created by an independent designer called Somebody Else's Guy.

Max told Sian that is outfit was approved by one important person. He said: "I text it to my Grandma and she said 'Handsome boy. xx' so can't ask for more."

Well, your nan knows style when she sees it!

