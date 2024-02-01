How To Vote For The BRIT Awards 2024

Here's how to vote for the five genre awards at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Here's all the information you need on how to vote for the five genre awards at the BRITs.

RAYE, Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are just some of the incredible talented artists nominated for BRIT Awards in 2024.

For the 2024 BRIT Awards, five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop, Grime, Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act will be determined by public vote.

There are two ways fans can vote for their winner – here's how:

1. Commenting on Instagram

Head to the BRITs Instagram @BRITs.

Comment on the category Reel of your choice, or the pinned carousel post with your artist specific #.

This will count for one vote and you can only do this once for each artist, percategory, per day.

2. Creating a Reel

Users can register a vote by creating a Reel on Instagram.

You must include in the caption a @BRITs tag and the artist specific #.

This will count for five votes and you can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day.

Voting closes on February 15th. The winners of this year's BRIT Awards will be revealed at the Awards show on 2nd March.

