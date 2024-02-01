How To Vote For The BRIT Awards 2024

On Air Now
1 February 2024, 14:06 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 17:00
Here's all the information you need on how to vote for the five genre awards at the BRITs.
RAYE, Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are just some of the incredible talented artists nominated for BRIT Awards in 2024.
For the 2024 BRIT Awards, five genre awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop, Grime, Rap Act, Pop Act and R&B Act will be determined by public vote.
There are two ways fans can vote for their winner – here's how:
1. Commenting on Instagram
2. Creating a Reel
Voting closes on February 15th. The winners of this year's BRIT Awards will be revealed at the Awards show on 2nd March.
