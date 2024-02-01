Roman Kemp Will Host The BRIT Awards 2024

Roman Kemp will be hosting this year's BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp is going to be hosting this year's BRIT Awards ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have announced that Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp, Love Island host Maya Jama and Radio host Clara Amfo will be coming together to host this year’s ceremony.

The show is taking place on Saturday 2nd March at The O2 arena, London and will broadcast exclusively on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Speaking ahead of presenting at the prestigious event Roman has said: "This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting the BRIT Awards - what an honour.

"I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year. See you there.”

RAYE and Dua Lipa have already been announced as performers at this year's show with RAYE having broken BRIT history by becoming the most nominated artist in any one year to date.

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp are coming together to host this year’s ceremony,. Picture: The BRITS

Who is hosting the BRITs this year?

The BRIT awards will be hosted by Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp, Love Island host Maya Jama and Radio host Clara Amfo.

“I'm really excited to be hosting The BRIT Awards alongside Clara and Roman," Maya has said, "I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up - so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!

The presenter, who has been away filming in South Africa for Love Island All Stars, went on to say: "It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent.”

Maya who recently hosted The Fashion Awards 2023 has said she is "really excited to be hosting The BRIT Awards". Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time the trio have come together as last year they hosted the BRITs red carpet show over on ITV2.

Ready to host on the main stage this year, Clara has said: “Hosting The BRITs is a bucket list job, I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show.

"Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one. I can’t wait to hit the stage with Maya and Roman to celebrate these amazing artists at The O2!”

We Predicted Tom Grennan's Future...

With the likes of Olivia Dean, Mahlia, Dave and many many more nominated it is set to be a massive night for British music and these three will make the perfect team to host a brilliant show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.