Roman Kemp Fronts Important Mental Health Message In Schools Across The UK

Roman Kemp is fronting an important mental health message. Picture: Here4You

Roman Kemp features in an important mental health message that’s being played out in schools across the country.

Roman Kemp has teamed up with Here4You, who bring mental health charities together to support young people, their parents and their teachers when they need somewhere to turn.

Earlier this month, Roman hosted a launch event at Vue in Leicester Square with celebrity friends including Tom Grennan, whose song 'Here' features in the video, to raise awareness of the charities available when people in schools aren’t sure where to seek help.

Other famous faces like The Saturdays' Frankie Bridge is also supporting the campaign to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing.

Roman Kemp spoke with 11-14 year olds about the importance of mental health. Picture: Here4You

Roman met with 11-14 year olds who explained what mental health means to them and discussed tools young people can use.

More than 4000 schools and over 35,000 teaching professionals will receive the video, which will be available from 8.30 am on January 25th.

Joe’s Buddy Line, a charity close to Roman’s heart and set up by the family of Joe Lyons, a close friend and colleague of Roman’s who died in 2020, is just one of the amazing charities Here4You work with.

Roman has been publicly vocal about the importance for mental health support in schools and in August last year he issued an open letter to the government, asking them to raise their target of how many schools receive Mental Health Support Teams, from 36% to 100%.

Roman Kemp was joined by pal Tom Grennan in support of the campaign. Picture: Here4You

Head over to here4you.co.uk to see what help is available from their charity partners. Here, you’ll find resources for parents, teachers and young people.

If you’re a young person struggling with any kind of mental health worries, you’ll be able to find the details of people who are ready and waiting to help you, whether it’s speaking to someone, web chat or text.

For parents and teachers, there’s plenty of useful information and advice available.