Song Of The Year With Mastercard At The BRITs 2024: Every Track Nominated

8 February 2024, 17:25 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 17:30

BRITs Song of the Year has some exceptional talent nominated
BRITs Song of the Year has some exceptional talent nominated. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Here's who's nominated for Song Of The Year at The BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The BRITs 2024 will see the world's hottest hit music stars coming together to celebrate another year of incredible music.

From household names such as Dave, Kenya Grace and Dua Lipa to Ed Sheeran, PinkPantheress, RAYE and Lewis Capaldi, there's an abundance of talent in The BRITs' Song Of The Year with Mastercard category.

Here's a complete list of who is nominated and the songs they're nominated for.

The BRIT Awards 2024 Song Of The Year with Mastercard nominations

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, 'Miracle'

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe, 'Prada'

Central Cee, 'Let Go'

Dave & Central Cee, 'Sprinter'

Dua Lipa, 'Dance The Night' (From 'Barbie The Album')

Ed Sheeran – 'Eyes Closed'

J Hus Ft Drake – 'Who Told You'

Kenya Grace – 'Strangers'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Wish You The Best'

PinkPantheress – 'Boy’s a liar'

RAYE ft 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry – 'Dancing Is Healing'

Stormzy Ft Debbie – 'Firebabe'

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – 'REACT'

Venbee & Goddard – 'Messy In Heaven'

Watch the BRIT Awards on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 2nd March.

