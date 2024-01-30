Who's Performing At The BRITs 2024?

30 January 2024, 17:52

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.
Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

From RAYE to Dua Lipa, here's the full list of performers set to put on a show at the BRITs 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRITs 2024 are taking place on Saturday 2nd March and we can't wait to see who's going to go home with all the trophies. But who will be the artists putting on a show for us this year?

6-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa was the first artist to be announced as a performer for the BRITs 2024 but since RAYE has also been added to the lineup with the promise of many more artists to be announced soon.

Last year saw an epic performance of Harry Styles' 'As It Was' as well as an unforgettable show from Stormzy who performed his hits 'Hide & Seek' as well as 'I Got My Smile Back'.

So, who will be taking the stage this year? Here's the full performers list...

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is performing at the BRITs and the GRAMMYs this year
Dua Lipa is performing at the BRITs and the GRAMMYs this year. Picture: Getty

It's a massive year for Dua Lipa, not only is she performing at both the GRAMMYs and the BRITs but she is staring in a brand new movie Argylle. Is there anything she can not do?!

At the BRITs Dua is nominated for Artist Of The Year.

2. RAYE

RAYE will be performing at the BRITs 2024
RAYE will be performing at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

BRIT School alumni and Queen of our hearts RAYE will be performing at the BRITs this year.

This year the 'Worth It' singer has broken the record for the most nominated artist in any one year to date as she is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and for Song of the Year with Mastercard (twice!).

Only two artists have been announced so far but the BRITs have said "further campaign announcements will be unveiled in the coming weeks" and we will keep this page updated with all of the newly announced performers added to the lineup!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ekin-Su and Davide have split for a second time

Ekin-Su And Davide Split For A Second Time & Fans Want Them On Love Island All Stars

Harry Clark won The Traitors series 2

How Much Did Harry Clark Win On The Traitors?

Sophie Piper is back on Love Island

Who Is Sophie Piper, When Was She First On Love Island And Who Is Her Famous Sister?

Hannah Elizabeth's baby daddy is George Andreetti

Who Is Hannah Elizabeth’s Ex Fiancé And Baby Daddy?

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have gone Instagram official

Sophie Turner And New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Just Went Insta' Official

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Who Is Peregrine Pearson? Everything You Need To Know About The Aristrocrat

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits