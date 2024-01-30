Who's Performing At The BRITs 2024?

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

From RAYE to Dua Lipa, here's the full list of performers set to put on a show at the BRITs 2024.

The BRITs 2024 are taking place on Saturday 2nd March and we can't wait to see who's going to go home with all the trophies. But who will be the artists putting on a show for us this year?

6-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa was the first artist to be announced as a performer for the BRITs 2024 but since RAYE has also been added to the lineup with the promise of many more artists to be announced soon.

Last year saw an epic performance of Harry Styles' 'As It Was' as well as an unforgettable show from Stormzy who performed his hits 'Hide & Seek' as well as 'I Got My Smile Back'.

So, who will be taking the stage this year? Here's the full performers list...

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is performing at the BRITs and the GRAMMYs this year. Picture: Getty

It's a massive year for Dua Lipa, not only is she performing at both the GRAMMYs and the BRITs but she is staring in a brand new movie Argylle. Is there anything she can not do?!

At the BRITs Dua is nominated for Artist Of The Year.

2. RAYE

RAYE will be performing at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

BRIT School alumni and Queen of our hearts RAYE will be performing at the BRITs this year.

This year the 'Worth It' singer has broken the record for the most nominated artist in any one year to date as she is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and for Song of the Year with Mastercard (twice!).

Only two artists have been announced so far but the BRITs have said "further campaign announcements will be unveiled in the coming weeks" and we will keep this page updated with all of the newly announced performers added to the lineup!

