Kylie Minogue Announced As Brits 2024 Performer & Set To Take Home Big Award

12 February 2024, 21:16

Kylie Minogue will perform at this year's Brit Awards
Kylie Minogue will perform at this year's Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

'Padam Padam' singer Kylie Minogue has been added to the list of performers at the Brits 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have announced that Kylie Minogue is confirmed as a performer at this year's ceremony. She's joining the likes of RAYE and Dua Lipa who have already been announced as performers.

The star-studded event, which will be co-hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, is set to take place on March 2nd at The O2 Arena London.

Aussie singer Kylie, who is already nominated for International Artist of the Year, is also confirmed as the winner of the BRIT's Global Icon Award.

In the past the likes of Taylor Swift and Elton John have won this award, the BRITs have said that she is receiving the award as a "recognition of her career spanning across five decades as one of the world’s most successful and iconic music stars".

Kylie Minogue will receive the BRITs Global Icon award at next month’s ceremony
Kylie Minogue will receive the BRITs Global Icon award at next month’s ceremony. Picture: BRITs

Speaking ahead of the event, Kylie said: "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

"The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!"

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' singer already has three BRIT wins to her name which are; International Female Solo Artist, International Female Solo Artist, and International Album.

Kylie Minogue at The BRIT Awards 2018
Kylie Minogue at The BRIT Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

We last saw Kylie perform as our surprise performer at Capital’s Summertime Ball and we look forward to her putting on a show at the BRITs this year.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 2nd March and broadcast live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player - from The O2 arena.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

