1 March 2024

Where are the BRITs 2024 being held?
Where are the BRITs 2024 being held? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The BRIT Awards 2024 are almost upon us! We are ready to see performances from RAYE, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and more and of course we'll be finding out who is taking home the all important Song Of The Year Award.

It's one of the biggest nights in the British calendar and it is set to be hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo.

Whether you're tuning in from the comfort of you sofa and watching the show on TV or you're lucky enough to have a ticket to be in attendance, you'll want to know where the event is taking place.

For the last thirteen years the event has been held at The O2 Arena London. And this year is no different with all of our fave celebs from the UK and across the pond gathering in the capital city to celebrate British music.

Roman's hosting The BRITs 2024!

The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held at The O2 Arena London in Greenwich.

Since 2011 The BRIT Awards have been held at The O2 Arena London, so this year will be the the thirteenth year of the event at this venue and it will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

The first ever BRITs was held in 1977 at the Wembley Conference Centre and it was later held in bigger venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace.

Harry Styles performing at The BRITs 2023
Harry Styles performing at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

The O2 is the perfect spot to host the BRITs with it's 20,000 seat capacity which is the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom.

Plus a lot of the performers will be comfortable with the O2 stage, for example we know that BRIT-record breaking RAYE has sang on that stage plenty of times.

So she, along with the likes of Dua and Becky Hill, will feel right at home and ready to put on the performance of their lives. But who knows how Becky will top flying from the ceiling like she did last year...

