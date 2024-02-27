When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March. Picture: BRITS

Where can you watch the BRITs 2024? And how long is it on for? Here's everything you need to know about the biggest music event of the year.

The BRIT Awards 2024 are almost here and we can not wait for a whole night of top music performers, big awards and of course, a red carpet full of fabulous looks.

From Kylie Minogue to Dua Lipa and even RAYE, the night is set to be jam-packed with the biggest names in British music and our very own Roman Kemp will be there to help host the full show.

So as we get ready to enjoy the best night of tunes from the comfort of our very own sofas, here's everything you need to know about how to watch from when it's on, to timings and even what channel to tune into.

It's definitely going to be a night you don't want to miss.

Roman Kemp will be taking on some important presenting duties at the BRITS 2024. Picture: Getty

When are the BRIT Awards 2024?

Fans, you don't have long to wait for that all important BRITs date as you can tune into the music madness on March 2nd, 2024 - that's THIS Saturday!

In previous years the awards ceremony would always take place during the week but in 2023 they made the historic move to switch to a weekend. Why? To make it all seem even more exciting.

Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2023, Damian Christian, explained: "Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience."

Harry Styles stole the BRITs red carpet in 2023. Picture: Getty

What time is the BRITs 2024 on and how long will it be on for?

Don't worry, the BRITs is making sure all can enjoy the top tunes and celebrity guest list as the show ceremony will be airing from 8:30pm.

With a run time of just over two hours, it will be done by 10:50pm meaning you can still get a good night of beauty rest.

What TV channel is the BRITs 2024 on?

Filmed live from the O2 arena, you can watch the full show on ITV1 and ITVX.

Taking the channel's prime time slot this weekend, it will be on just after Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

