How Old Is Roman Kemp, Who’s The Capital Presenter’s Girlfriend And When Is He Doing Gogglebox With Dad Martin?

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show. Picture: Getty / YouTube

Capital Breakfast’s very own Roman Kemp is taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad Martin Kemp – here’s everything you need to know about the radio presenter.

Roman Kemp has been a Capital presenter since 2014, becoming a star in his own right since heading up the Breakfast Show alongside Vick Hope and Sonny Jay.

And on Friday 14th June Roman and his dad Martin – of Spandau Ballet fame – will take part in Celebrity Gogglebox alongside a whole host of other stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Breakfast Show host…

Who is Roman Kemp and how old is he?

Roman is a 26-year-old radio show host fronting the Capital Breakfast Show with Vick Hope and Sonny Jay.

You can catch them weekdays from 6am – 10am.

Roman Kemp with Vick Hope and Sonny Jay. Picture: Getty

Roman Kemp is the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp. Picture: Channel 4

Is he related to Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp?

Roman is the son of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp, who was one half of pop duo Pepsi and Shirlie.

How long has he presented Capital?

Roman started working with Capital in 2014, landing the Breakfast Show hosting spot in 2017 after beginning his career on the station by hosting weekend mornings and later the Capital Evening Show.

Who is Roman Kemp’s girlfriend?

Roman’s girlfriend is Anne-Sophie. The couple are super-loved up and often post snaps of their romantic getaways on social media.

Roman Kemp and his girlfriend at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Has he participated in Soccer Aid before?

Roman hasn’t taken part in Soccer Aid in the past, but this year he will go head to head with fellow Capital DJ Marvin Humes on Sunday 16th June for Soccer Aid for Unicef.

When is Roman on Celebrity Gogglebox?

From Friday 14th June, Roman and dad Martin will appear on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox for six weeks alongside the likes of Oti Mabuse, Rylan-Clark Neal, Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev, Chris Eubank Senior and Chris Eubank Junior.

