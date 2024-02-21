Watch: Jordan North Announced As The New Host Of Capital Breakfast

Jordan North is the new host of Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Today we announced the all new Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

Presenter Jordan North is joining Global to host the legendary Capital Breakfast Show, after Roman Kemp announced he's stepping down after 10 years at the station.

Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby were joined by Jordan live on Wednesday morning to announce the news and introduce him to the Capital audience.

Jordan said: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital - I can't wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show. Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Chris, who has worked with Jordan before, said: “I’m buzzing for this amazing opportunity to be reunited with Jordan on the radio again. Together with Sian, the three of us are so excited to bring you the new Capital Breakfast Show. It’s going to be a LOT of fun!”

Jordan North is the new host of Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Meanwhile, Jordan and Sian go way back. She said: "I can’t wait for Jordan to join Chris and I in the mornings! The capital breakfast show has always been about genuine friendship and honest conversation and that’s why I know the capital audience are going to love Jordan in the same way they do Roman.

"He’s a normal down to earth, humble lad, who’s already part of our friendship group, so expect the same level of mickey taking and silliness. I want the listeners to welcome him with open arms, and treat him like they do us! Jordan has some of the most ridiculous true stories that I can’t wait for people to hear. It’s going to be a lot of fun! Strap yourselves in, it’s gonna be another wild ride!"

Jordan North will start as the new host of Capital Breakfast from April 2024. Picture: Global

Jordan will start as the brand new host of Capital Breakfast with Jordan, Chris and Sian, in April 2024.

He will also host Capital's Summertime Ball in June.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “This is a great signing for Capital and it’s a genuine pleasure to welcome Jordan to the Global family! Jordan’s a hugely experienced radio presenter and his warmth, genuine relatability and energy, combined with a spirit for mischief and unrivalled knowledge of hit music, is a perfect fit for Capital breakfast. Jordan is on the up and up and his time is now. A very warm welcome to Capital, Jordan!”

