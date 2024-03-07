Ekin-Su Fans Think She's ‘Secretly Dating’ The Traitors US Co-star After Split From Davide

7 March 2024, 16:36

Ekin-Su starred alongside Peter Weber on The Traitors US
Ekin-Su starred alongside Peter Weber on The Traitors US. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu has fans shipping her with a co-star from The Traitors US, Peter Weber.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ekin-Su Culculoglu broke up with her Love Island boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in February after a year and a half together, but fans think she moved on shortly before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

While on The Traitors US, Ekin-Su grew close to the former pilot and The Bachelor star Peter Weber and fans recently noticed she was hanging out with Peter’s mum Barb and sister Kristine before CBB.

Peter’s mum Barb Weber uploaded a photo to Instagram just a few days before Ekin entered the Big Brother house, following a visit from the reality star in LA.

Barb captioned it: “Ladies Afternoon on Sunset.”

Ekin-Su hung out with Peter Weber's mum and sister in LA
Ekin-Su hung out with Peter Weber's mum and sister in LA. Picture: sweetnums/Instagram

Ekin filmed The Traitors US alongside Peter in September last year while she was still in a relationship with Davide and these two have become good friends since the show.

Peter even addressed the dating speculation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, confirming their friendship status and admitting he has 'all the love in the world' for the reality TV queen.

He said: "We had a great relationship on this show and post, but we're just really good friends. That's the honest truth of where we're at."

But that hasn't stopped Ekin and Barb’s followers from hoping for more, with one replying: “This is the love island and bachelor crossover I needed. I’m obsessed [sic]."

Trishelle Cannatella, who also starred on The Traitors, commented: “Family pic.”

Peter Weber starred on The Traitors US
Peter Weber starred on The Traitors US. Picture: Getty

Another fan who ships the couple already: “Put a ring on her already she’s perfect, perfect for Peter.”

“Hoping this means what I think. Ekin is amazing,” said a fourth.

Ekin jetted to the US at the end of January following her split from Davide to catch up with her friends stateside.

She was first to post her break-up story that read, "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

Ekin-Su reveals she hides vulnerable side on CBB

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope that our privacy will be respected. I enjoyed our time together and the memories we made.”

But by Davide’s reaction, it seemed like Ekin-Su had gone a little early when it came to announcing the news.

Soon after her post, Davide uploaded his own story clarifying it was a mutual decision, not one that Ekin-Su had made herself.

