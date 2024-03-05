The Reactions To Ekin-Su’s Arrival On Celebrity Big Brother Are As Iconic As She Is

Ekin Su joins the cast for 2024 Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island winner Ekin Su has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and her highly anticipated arrival sent fans into a frenzy online. Here are some of our favourite reactions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the Celebrity Big Brother cast leaked online late last month, the name Ekin-Su Culculoglu has been on everyone’s lips.

She won 2022’s season of Love Island alongside her partner Davide Sanclimenti and the pair continued to date for a year and a half before sadly confirming their split earlier this year.

However since then, Ekin-Su’s been booked and busy and at least for the next three weeks, she’ll be appearing on our screens six nights a week on Celebrity Big Brother.

With the revamped show airing on Channel 5, Ekin-Su’s arrival caused an uproar on the internet. She’s the queen of entertainment and for every person that may not appreciate her, a hundred more are there and ready to lay their lives down for the reality star.

Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 alongside her partner Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Getty

“MOTHER EKIN SU IS BACK ON TV! I REPEAT EKIN SU IS BACK ON TV”, one super fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), whilst another followed the sentiment writing, “MOTHER ON CBB EKIN SU NATION WAKE UPPP.”

And wake up they did, the internet was flooded with support for the reality star, with a fan writing, “Ekin Su back on our TV screens WHERE SHE BELONGS.”

And Ekin-Su fans never do anything by halves; this one fan waxed poetry online in support of their favourite celebrity: “If Ekin Su has ten fans I am one of them. If Ekin Su has only one fan and that is me. If Ekin Su has no fans, that means I am no longer on earth. If the world against the Ekin Su, I am against the world [sic].”

Ekin-Su left Love Island with the title of one of the most popular contestants. Picture: Getty

The CBB housemate left Love Island with the title of one of the most popular contestants of all time as her and Davide scooped up 64% of the public vote during their finale. Her ability to bring the drama whilst also being both relatable and staying true to her messy self has made her beloved by many.

But this ability to 'bring the drama' will most definitely get her into some trouble in the Celebrity Big Brother house and her fans are ready for when that inevitably happens.

But upon Ekin-Su's entrance, fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate and X Factor judge Louis Walsh turned to Sharon Osborne and said “She’s been on every TV show…” and he’s not wrong.

me on my way to defend ekin su for another three weeks #BBUK pic.twitter.com/RAF9Lg4ofF — the hoes (@zerocontextlol) March 4, 2024

Ekin Su’s career has skyrocketed since her win on Love Island. The reality star also competed on the 15th season of Dancing On Ice in 2023 before going international to appear in season 2 of The US’s Traitors and fans have noticed.

“Louis's right. Ekin Su has been on bloody everything since Love Island. Just collecting reality shows like Infinity Stones” one viewer tweeted.

Another applauded the star for her hard work, “Mother Ekin-Su being booked and busy this year getting on all the good shows as she should!”

During the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother, the 29-year-old shared a poignant moment where she discussed the deep loneliness she’s felt since her break up.

Ekin-Su set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

Speaking to fellow housemate Fern Britton, Ekin-Su revealed sometimes she goes home from public appearances and just cries and this absolutely broke the hearts of the nation.

“I didn’t think I could love Ekin Su more than I already did but her showing her vulnerability and saying how she cries inside when putting on a smile for the world. so relatable,” a fan shared online.

Ekin-Su’s brave vulnerability has even got her gaining new fans from the show, with someone writing, “these live feeds making me an Ekin-Su stan and I never even watched her on Love Island and didn't finish The Traitors US.”

We’re only at the start of the game and Ekin-Su has already placed herself in a really strong position in the house.

We couldn’t say it any better than a fan who simply tweeted, “My money is on Ekin Su to win.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.