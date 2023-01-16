Ekin-Su Included Nod To Iconic Love Island Moment During Dancing On Ice Performance

16 January 2023, 11:29 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 12:36

By Kathryn Knight

The internet can’t stop talking about Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Dancing on Ice performance.

After winning Love Island 2022 with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has her eyes on the Dancing on Ice prize and in the first week of the competition the reality star made sure to include a nod to her Love Island roots.

Ekin-Su famously caused drama on Love Island last year when she crawled along the villa balcony to secretly kiss co-star Jay Younger, despite having just started a romance with now-boyfriend Davide.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Their secret meet led Davide to say the now-iconic line: “You’re a liar, actress, get the f*** out!”

Ekin-Su skated to Britney Spears' song 'Toxic'
Ekin-Su skated to Britney Spears' song 'Toxic'. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram

Ekin included her trademark crawl in her Dancing on Ice routine this weekend, while skating to Britney Spears’ song ‘Toxic’.

The Love Islander began her routine with a male dancer duo who helped her glide into the centre of the ice rink where she skated with partner Brendyn Hatfield.

After some impressive lifts and spins Ekin got on all fours and did the iconic crawl.

Fans loved the recreation of the villa moment, with one person writing on Twitter: “Not Ekin-Su doing the crawl again brought me straight back to Love Island.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series 8
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series 8. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram
Ekin-Su found herself in the bottom two in the first week of Dancing on Ice
Ekin-Su found herself in the bottom two in the first week of Dancing on Ice. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram

“Not Ekin-Su doing her famous terrace crawl on the ice. Icon,” wrote another.

“Not Ekin-Su doing her famous crawl on #DancingonIce. She is an icon and she is the moment, remember to vote!!” Said a third.

However, the iconic moment didn’t manage to win over the entire audience as Ekin-Su found herself in the bottom two, meaning she’ll be in next week’s skate-off.

