Inside The Celebrity Big Brother House: Full House Tour

Here's your insider's guide to the CBB house. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a first look at the Celebrity Big Brother house. From the diary room to the bedroom situation - we've got you covered with an insider's guide.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hotly-anticipated return of Celebrity Big Brother is finally coming Monday March 4th! After a six year hiatus we will be watching our fave celebs trying to live in harmony under 24-hour surveillance once again.

TV legends like X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne are set to enter the house, as well as Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches.

When you all switch on your tellies at 9pm each night we want you to feel like you're part of the show - and what's the best way to make you feel at home? A house tour of course!

If you think because you watched the civilian Big Brother series last year you already know what the house looks like, think again because the house has had a premium celebrity makeover.

Capital's Jimmy Hill has been inside the house and has gathered all the details for you. From the bedroom situation to the luxurious bathroom, here's the Celebrity Big Brother House 2024...

The Celebrity Big Brother diary room

The Celebrity Big Brother diary room. Picture: ITV

Get a load of that cushiony yellow goodness! This is the throne the celebs will sit in when they spill all the tea on which housemate is driving them crazy, or maybe they'll tell Big Brother they've found a housemate crush.

The diary room has been known to capture many many iconic moments from CBBs gone before, and it's the first place the celebrities are marched to if they step a foot out of line. The colourfulness of the chair will be a nice distraction from any inevitable tense diary room moments.

The Celebrity Big Brother living room

The CBB living room. Picture: ITV

ITV have kept the colourfulness going throughout the home and this wonderful living room will be where a lot of the housemates spend most of the day.

Those big blue sofas will be where the celebs come face-to-face when they have to vote to evict. That's always an awkward watch, but in such a vibrant room we'll have plenty of places to divert our eyes.

The Celebrity Big Brother kitchen

The Celebrity Big Brother kitchen. Picture: ITV

A lot of our celebs will be used to having all their meals cooked for them, but not in CBB house! This is where the housemates will be cheffing up their three meals a day made from things on their rationed shopping list.

The CBB is bright and colourful like the rest of the house. Picture: ITV

We wonder which celeb will be eating their avocado on toast on those gorgeous, golden breakfast bar stools! In the evenings, if they are feeling sophisticated they might gather around the ginormous dinning room table to have their dinner.

The CBB dinning room table seats at least 14 guests! Picture: ITV

The Celebrity Big Brother bedroom

There are double beds and single beds in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

There is a mix of single and double beds in the CBB house so as per usual it will be first come first serve when it comes to sleeping alone.

Some of the celebs will get a single bed and some will have to share a double. Picture: ITV

Some unfortunate - or fortunate - celebs may have to snuggle up next to a stranger, but maybe they will enact some top and tailing rules.

The Celebrity Big Brother bathroom

they have a very luxe bathroom in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Get your cossie on you're on live TV! This is where the celebs will be getting scrubbed up. There have been many deep chats had around a CBB bathtub and we are sure this shiny blue tub is no exception.

The celebs also have a beautiful dressing area complete with gold mirrors.

The dressing room in the CBB house. Picture: Capital

The Celebrity Big Brother garden

There's a lovely large out-door seating area. Picture: ITV

Don't worry if the celebrity housemates start to get a little stir crazy they have this wonderful garden to frolic about in. Those sun loungers might be a little optimistic for the UK weather but that hot tub will definitely get some use.

There's even a hot tub in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

The garden is complete with a large out-door seating area set up in the perfect way to get the celebs together and gossiping.

Celebrity Big Brother starts tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.