Who Is Zeze Millz And How Is She Famous? Age, Net Worth And Real Name Revealed

5 March 2024, 18:04

Zeze Millz joins the Celebrity Big Brother cast for 2024
Zeze Millz joins the Celebrity Big Brother cast for 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Zeze Millz has debuted as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 2024, so naturally we have to know everything about her from her real name, age and net worth to who she’s dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You know her as Zeze Millz or maybe just Zeze from Big Brother but Zeze’s real name is Zalika Kamilah Miller and she is a tenacious young TV presenter and social media personality.

Zeze has stepped into the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside the likes of Sharon Osborne, Louis Walsh, Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Netflix’s Heartstopper star Bradley Riches.

But the young entertainer is no stranger to being around celebrities after hosting her own show The Zeze Millz Show and interviewing the likes of Ed Sheeran, AKON and Sean Paul.

But as she joins the 13 other stars in the show, we find ourselves wanting to know more about her. How old is Zeze Millz? What’s her net worth and who is she dating?

Zeze Millz's real name is Zalika Kamilah Miller
Zeze Millz's real name is Zalika Kamilah Miller. Picture: Getty

Zeze Millz' age

Zeze Millz is 34 years old, born the 30th of July 1989 in Hackney, London.

What is Zeze Millz' net worth?

There's no confirmed figure for Zeze Millz' net worth but it's estimated she's worth around £1million. She's only been part of the entertainment industry since 2018 when she started her own Youtube show which eventually became The Zeze Millz Show.

After losing her marketing job during the global pandemic and experiencing racism with her friends when they tried to enter a London club, Zeze was motivated to start creating content that highlighted issues that Black women face.

In such a short amount of time, the entertainer has managed to amass a strong following and created some culturally important social content.

Now appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, the upcoming star is being launched on a global platform and her net worth is set to skyrocket.

But Zeze has only been part of the entertainment industry since 2018
But Zeze has only been part of the entertainment industry since 2018. Picture: Getty

Is Zeze Millz married?

Zeze seems to keep her personal life very private, but she doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at this current time.

The star has openly discussed how she won’t label her sexuality and has dated both men and women in the past, a fact her mother had to find out through her YouTube channel.

Speaking to GRM Daily, Zeze revealed her mum wasn’t exactly happy that she had to hear about that part of her daughter’s second hand, “I should have told her before… She sent me the link like ‘what’s going on? Why don’t you keep anything to yourself?'”

Zeze Millz seems to keep her personal life very private
Zeze Millz seems to keep her personal life very private. Picture: Getty

What TV shows, movies and podcasts has Zeze Millz done?

Zeze Millz has appeared in a number of music videos, films, podcasts as well as hosting her own Youtube show, check out a list of her work here!

  • Celebrity Big Brother (TV Show) 2024
  • The Zeze Millz Show (Youtube/TV Show) 2018 - 2023
  • +44 Podcast With Zeze Mills and Side Man (Podcast) 2021 - 2023
  • Dropped (TV Mini Series) 2023
  • Stormzy ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ (Music Video) 2022
  • Boxing Day (Film) 2021
  • Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol ‘Woman’ (Music Video) 2021

