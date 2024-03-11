What Do Celebrity Big Brother Winners Get – Is There A Prize?

11 March 2024, 20:00

Celebrity Big Brother is started in March 2024
Celebrity Big Brother is started in March 2024. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

It’s the celebrity version of the reality show, so does the winner still win a huge amount of money? What’s the prize on Celebrity Big Brother? Here’s what we know.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has created waves since it aired in early March. With the likes of Louis Walsh, Love Island’s Ekin-Su, Netflix’s Heartstopper star Bradley Riches and internet sensation Zeze Millz, it’s no wonder the drama is endless.

Viewers are already debating who could win the series, with David Potts already a fan favourite.

With a few weeks to go before the victor is announced in a live finale, we’re asking the real questions. What do Celebrity Big Brother winners get? Is there a prize for the CBB winn?

Celebrity Big Brother saw Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne reunite
Celebrity Big Brother saw Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne reunite. Picture: Getty

What do the Celebrity Big Brother winners get?

The Celebrity Big Brother contestants have gotten a pretty paycheck for their appearances on the reality show, so there is no official prize for the winner. Instead, they get good, old-fashioned screen time and no doubt some more PR opportunities off the back of it.

Our celebrities have gotten used to the finer things in life, so what’s more entertaining than ripping them away from that luxury and forcing them to live in the Big Brother house for three weeks with absolutely no prize at the end of it?

In the past, despite the healthy paychecks the celebrities were earning, there was also a donation of £50,000 given to the celebrity’s charity of choice, if they won.

However, in the last season of Celebrity Big Brother which aired back in 2018 on Channel 5, even the charity prize donation was scrapped.

Jordan Sangha won the 2023 season of Big Brother
Jordan Sangha won the 2023 season of Big Brother. Picture: Instagram: @jordan.sangha

The 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother saw Ryan Thomas win and he walked away from the Big Brother house with a reported paycheck of £500k for his appearance. It’s no wonder there was no cash left in the fund to donate to charity.

The 2024 cast is as expensive if not more so, with both Louis Walsh and Sharon Stone reportedly earning at least £500k each for their appearances.

But with no mention of any charitable prize donation for this year just yet, it looks like history is repeating itself.

The 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother saw Ryan Thomas win
The 2018 season of Celebrity Big Brother saw Ryan Thomas win. Picture: Getty

In the civilian season of Big Brother, there was a deliciously large prize pot of £100,000 for the final housemate to win.

On top of that, the housemates were reportedly paid a small £50 per day stipend to help them cover bills at home, which whilst not a lot, when you're trapped in the Big Brother house for over two months, can add up.

The 2023 season of Big Brother saw 26-year-old Jordan Sangha take home the big prize. He won the hearts of the public when he jokingly answered in the final, "I can pay my council tax," in response to what he would have spent his winnings on.

But Celebrity Big Brother is not like other seasons of Big Brother.

