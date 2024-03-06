Who Is David Potts And Why’s He Famous? Net Worth, Age and TV Career Revealed

David Potts is a huge English television personality
By Tiasha Debray

David Potts has debuted as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 2024, so obviously we need to know everything about him from his age and net worth to who he’s dating.

David Potts is a huge English television personality and he’s officially entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2024.

The Manchester-born TV star will be on our screens for the next three weeks alongside the likes of Louis Walsh, Zeze Millz, Love Island’s Ekin-Su and even Netflix’s Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches.

If you’ve taken a look at his face and wondered ‘where on earth have I seen him before,’ then it’s no surprise because the man has been booked and busy appearing in all sorts of reality TV shows since his break on Ibiza Weekender in 2019.

So what’s the deal with David Potts? From his age, net worth and who he’s dating, to the remarkable number of TV shows he’s starred in, here’s everything you need to know.

David Potts has debuted as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 2024
David Potts’ age

David is 30 years old, born on 5th May 1993, which makes his star sign a Taurus.

To celebrate turning 30 last year he threw an 'R.I.P twenties' party complete with black balloons to commemorate the end of his previous decade. In his Instagram post celebrating the milestone, he wrote in the caption: "30 FLIRTY & THRIVING. RIP 20s."

What is Davis Potts' net worth?

David’s net worth has been estimated to sit between £1m and £5m, which shouldn't be a surprise given he's made himself an integral part of UK reality TV watching.

Hopefully, he'll have earned a pretty sum from his stint on Celebrity Big Brother 2024. While the official celebrity paychecks haven't been published for the reality show, you can get a better idea of how much the stars are pocketing here.

David Potts' career began on Ibiza Weekender
Is David Potts married?

David is not married and as far as we can tell, he is single at this point in time. In fact the reality star took to Instagram on National Couple’s Day in January to laugh at his own expense.

He posted a video taking part in a trend that prompted users to post photos or videos of their ‘other halves’ for National Couples Day.

David took the opportunity to pretend to reveal a new partner, only to turn the camera around and reveal no one.

However, he’s not always been unlucky in love. At the start of his career in 2019, David managed to meet his partner at the time, Luke Vain on Celebs Go Dating.

Unfortunately the relationship didn’t last, speaking to Reality Titbit after they broke up the star revealed the format of the show made it impossible for their relationship to continue, “It was very difficult to maintain a relationship when the only time you see each other is in front of the camera. We couldn’t grow organically, because we were never allowed to speak to each other outside of the show.”

However the pair remained fast friends after they broke up, with Luke later even appearing in Ibiza Weekender.

Big change planned for Celebrity Big Brother housemates

What TV shows has David Potts been in?

If you’ve been loving his fabulous personality on Celebrity Big Brother 2024, then you can get more of a David-fill with the following shows that he’s also appeared in.

  • Celebrity Big Brother (TV Series) 2024
  • Kavos Weekender (TV Series) 2022 - 2023
  • Apocalypse Wow (TV Series) 2022
  • The Cabins (TV Series) 2022
  • Celebrity Ghost Trip (TV Series) 2021
  • CelebAbility (TV Series) 2019, 2021
  • Celebrity Karaoke Club (TV Mini Series) 2020
  • Hey Tracey! (TV Series) 2020
  • Home Alone With Joel Dommett (TV Mini Series) 2020
  • Ibiza Weekender (TV Series) 2019 - 2020
  • Celebs On The Farm (TV Series) 2019
  • Celebs Go Dating (TV Series) 2019

