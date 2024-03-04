How Long Is Celebrity Big Brother 2024 On For?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will be shorter than the last Celebrity Big Brother season. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

As series 23 of UK’s Celebrity Big Brother hits our screens, we need to answer the serious questions. Just how long will the show be on for?

There is no doubt that UK’s Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will hit the ground running straight off the bat as it starts in March 2024.

The series has promised to be bigger, better and absolutely crazy if the rumoured line up and the planned 24/7 live stream is anything to go by.

From the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su, X Factor’s Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne and even Netflix’s Heartstopper star Bradley Riches, there’s going to be all sorts forced to live together, under constant surveillance, for our entertainment.

But just how long will they be in the Celebrity Big Brother House for and how long will the show be on for? Here’s what we know.

Celebrity Big Brother starts 4th March. Picture: Instagram/bbuk

How long is Celebrity Big Brother 2024 on for?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is set to only be running for three weeks, with six episodes airing weekly from Sunday to Friday at 9pm.

The celebrity housemates will be in the CBB house for 19 days and out of the 17 episodes that are planned to air, six are supposedly going to be 90 minutes long, including the launch episode, live evictions and the finale.

This season is much shorter than the last Celebrity Big Brother season that aired in 2018.

Series 22 of the reality show ran for 26 days on Channel 5 before the show got cancelled, and it seems with its revival on ITV, they’ve decided to make it shorter and sweeter.

However, that doesn’t mean you’ll be getting any less content, because Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will follow the daily episodes from 10pm.

Late & Live will give us extra exclusive content, additional clips as well as being able to watch the celebrity exit interviews as soon as they’re evicted!

Celebrity Big Brother starts 4th March on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

