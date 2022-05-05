Kim Kardashian And Ray J’s Relationship: When They Dated And Why They Split

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated on and off until 2007. Picture: Getty

Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated briefly, on and off in 2007, but their relationship has hit the headlines a lot recently. Here's a closer look at what happened in their relationship...

Kim Kardashian and Ray J – real name William Ray Norwood Jr – were in a relationship over 15 years ago, but in the past few months more details have emerged around their romance and the infamous sex tape they made together.

Ray J has made some bombshell claims about their relationship, claiming Kim has a second tape of them having sex, which she kept in a shoe box under her bed.

He told MailOnline he ‘never leaked a sex tape in my life’, claiming: “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

It's also since emerged the former couple made millions from the tape.

But how long were Kim and Ray J in a relationship, when did they make their sex tape and when did they split?

Ray J claims Kim Kardashian agreed to leak their sex tape after seeing Paris Hilton's profile boosted when her home movie was leaked. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Ray J stayed friends following their 2007 split. Picture: Getty

When did Kim Kardashian and Ray J date?

Kim and singer Ray J got together in 2002 when they were both 21 years old. Kim met him while she was working as a stylist for his sister, singer Brandy.

They dated on and off until 2007.

When did Kim Kardashian and Ray J make their sex tape?

Kim and Ray J made their infamous tape during her birthday celebrations in 2002. It was released in 2007.

Ray J told MailOnline on 4 May 2022 he and Kim signed a contract for three videos, including two sex tapes; one made on holiday in Cabo, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara. A third tape is reportedly listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.

The 41-year-old singer claims Kim agreed to release the tapes after they saw how Paris Hilton’s profile was boosted when her film with Rick Salomon was leaked.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in possession of a second sex tape with Ray J. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ray J and Princess Love are married with two kids. Picture: Getty

Why did Kim Kardashian and Ray J split?

Ray J and Kim split after an on-off relationship, with him later explaining: "We loved each other. Every relationship I was in, I loved the girl. It's just the moral standards and values were off. I was loving and lying."

They split in 2006 but stayed on good terms with one another.

Who is Ray J married to now?

Ray J is now married to reality star and model Princess Love; they tied the knot in 2016.

They have two kids together; Melody Love, who was born in 2018, and Epik Ray, born in 2020.

