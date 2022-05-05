Kim Kardashian And Ray J’s Relationship: When They Dated And Why They Split

5 May 2022, 09:18 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 13:31

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated on and off until 2007
Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated on and off until 2007. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated briefly, on and off in 2007, but their relationship has hit the headlines a lot recently. Here's a closer look at what happened in their relationship...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Ray J – real name William Ray Norwood Jr – were in a relationship over 15 years ago, but in the past few months more details have emerged around their romance and the infamous sex tape they made together.

Ray J has made some bombshell claims about their relationship, claiming Kim has a second tape of them having sex, which she kept in a shoe box under her bed.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

He told MailOnline he ‘never leaked a sex tape in my life’, claiming: “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

It's also since emerged the former couple made millions from the tape.

But how long were Kim and Ray J in a relationship, when did they make their sex tape and when did they split?

Ray J claims Kim Kardashian agreed to leak their sex tape after seeing Paris Hilton's profile boosted when her home movie was leaked
Ray J claims Kim Kardashian agreed to leak their sex tape after seeing Paris Hilton's profile boosted when her home movie was leaked. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Ray J stayed friends following their 2007 split
Kim Kardashian and Ray J stayed friends following their 2007 split. Picture: Getty

When did Kim Kardashian and Ray J date?

Kim and singer Ray J got together in 2002 when they were both 21 years old. Kim met him while she was working as a stylist for his sister, singer Brandy.

They dated on and off until 2007.

When did Kim Kardashian and Ray J make their sex tape?

Kim and Ray J made their infamous tape during her birthday celebrations in 2002. It was released in 2007.

Ray J told MailOnline on 4 May 2022 he and Kim signed a contract for three videos, including two sex tapes; one made on holiday in Cabo, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara. A third tape is reportedly listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.

The 41-year-old singer claims Kim agreed to release the tapes after they saw how Paris Hilton’s profile was boosted when her film with Rick Salomon was leaked.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in possession of a second sex tape with Ray J
Kim Kardashian is reportedly in possession of a second sex tape with Ray J. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Ray J and Princess Love are married with two kids
Ray J and Princess Love are married with two kids. Picture: Getty

Why did Kim Kardashian and Ray J split?

Ray J and Kim split after an on-off relationship, with him later explaining: "We loved each other. Every relationship I was in, I loved the girl. It's just the moral standards and values were off. I was loving and lying."

They split in 2006 but stayed on good terms with one another.

Who is Ray J married to now?

Ray J is now married to reality star and model Princess Love; they tied the knot in 2016.

They have two kids together; Melody Love, who was born in 2018, and Epik Ray, born in 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here's how much Ray J and Kim Kardashian allegedly earned from their 2007 sex tape

Here’s How Much Kim Kardashian And Ray J Apparently Made From Their Sex Tape

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for her birthday

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner Asks For Donations To Brain Injury Following Boyrfriend's Accident
Ray J has opened up about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian, claiming she was behind leaking it

Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Was Behind Sex Tape Leak All Along & Shares Private DMs

Kailia Posey died by suicide aged just 16

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey’s Family Confirm Cause Of Death

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J
All of Taylor Swift's film projects...

Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star