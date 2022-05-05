Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Was Behind Sex Tape Leak All Along & Shares Private DMs

Ray J has opened up about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian, claiming she was behind leaking it. Picture: Getty

Ray J has made some wild claims about his relationship with Kim Kardashian surrounding their infamous sex tape, claiming his ex and her momager Kris Jenner were behind the release of it.

Ray J has shared some new claims about the sex tape he and Kim Kardashian made together while they were dating almost 20 years ago, which went viral in 2007.

The rapper - real name William Ray Norwood Jr - has been brought into headlines again recently after a new storyline on The Kardashians claimed that there was a second sex tape which Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West collected from the fellow rapper after Ray J’s manager threatened to ‘leak’ more footage.

However, Ray J is now claiming that Kim and her momager Kris Jenner were behind the tape’s original release in the first place and that there was never a second sex tape.

In a tell-all interview with MailOnline, Ray J insisted he ‘never leaked a sex tape in my life’ adding that the whole thing was ‘a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me’.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated between 2002 and 2007. Picture: Getty

He claimed that he was the mastermind behind the idea to help boost Kim’s career the same way it did for her good friend at the time Paris Hilton, whose profile was boosted after her sex tape with Rick Salomon was leaked.

After floating the idea to Kim, Ray J claims Kris was involved in making the deal happen, with him saying: “Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

The ‘One Wish’ rapper also went on to say the sex tape was never in his possession, adding: “I never had a single one at my house — she had them all at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”

He did admit that he met with Kanye to hand over some materials, but insisted the laptop instead contained ‘intimate photos and ‘mini-videos’ during their relationship as opposed to a second tape.

Ray J claimed he was never in possession of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were behind the tape being released. Picture: Getty

Ray J also claimed that the laptop had proof of them talking over the years following their split, which he also appeared to show in recently leaked Instagram DMs between him and Kim following the Kardashians episode airing which mentioned their sex tape.

He told her in the messages: “You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal,” however, in Kim’s alleged response, there was no confirmation or denying of his claim - the reality star instead focused on the storyline on the show and how her series focused on the blame being put on his manager.

In Ray J’s tell-all interview, he went on to say: “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, It’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft.”

He later claimed that he lost job opportunities because of the public perception of him following the tape’s release, adding: “I couldn’t be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing with the Stars, and do America’s Got Talent or anything like that because of my image. Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those spaces.”

Kim and Kris are yet to respond to the claims.

