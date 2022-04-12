Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West In Tears After Son Saint, 6, Saw Her Sex Tape On Video Game

12 April 2022, 13:06

Kim Kardashian said she was 'mortified' after Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online
Kim Kardashian said she was 'mortified' after Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s leaked sex tape gets mentioned in the new Hulu series The Kardashians after the reality TV star's son, aged six, saw the tape pop up on his video game.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her six-year-old son Saint, who she shares with ex Kanye West, stumbled upon a joke online about her 2002 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

In the premiere episode of her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim is reduced to tears as the tape, which was leaked in 2007, returns to haunt her.

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare PDA Snaps With Pete Davidson

The episode sees the SKIMS founder gather with her family at a barbecue, where her son then shows her a joke about ‘unreleased footage’ from her sex tape on his Roadblox game on his iPad; an online game that allows users to play games and chat with one another.

The mother-of-four reveals he was sent a ‘super inappropriate’ message that hinted at ‘unreleased footage’ from her sex tape with Ray J, alongside a photo of her crying face.

Kim Kardashian is in shock after finding out her son Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online
Kim Kardashian is in shock after finding out her son Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online. Picture: Hulu

Speaking about the incident, Kim says: “The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up 20 years later.  It's real embarrassing s**t. I need to deal with it, and will deal with it.

“Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside.”

Kim is then later seen in her walk-in wardrobe preparing for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig while on the phone with her lawyer Marty Singer after Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, claimed a second tape existed and was threatening to release it.

“Over my dead body is this happening again,” Kim tells Marty, “I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f**king ground.”

Kim Kardashian shares six-year-old Saint with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian shares six-year-old Saint with Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Ray J's 2002 sex tape got leaked years after they split
Kim Kardashian and Ray J's 2002 sex tape got leaked years after they split. Picture: Getty

The couple were on holiday in Cabo, Mexico at the time, celebrating Kim’s 23rd birthday when making the X-rated tape, leading Kim to say: “For 20 years this has been held over my head, this mistake - or is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip and film a video.”

“It's embarrassing for that to be out there but it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not going to be made to feel that way. I'm human,” she added.

Kim later calls her estranged husband Kanye in the episode whilst in tears, telling him: “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can't read yet. Over my dead body is this going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me."

