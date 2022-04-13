Kanye West’s Response To Son Saint Seeing Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape On Video Game

How Kanye West responded after his son, Saint, saw Kim Kardashian's sex tape pop up online. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram/E!

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian was comforted by Kanye West after she told him their son Saint had seen her sex tape with Ray J pop up on his video game.

Kim Kardashian said she was left ‘mortified’ after her six-year-old son saw a joke pop up online about her 2002 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J - but revealed it was Kanye West who calmed her down.

In the premiere episode of her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, the mum-of-four is left in shock when her son shows her a joke about ‘unreleased footage’ from her sex tape on his iPad, prompting her to call her estranged husband in tears.

Kim, who shares her four kids with her ex Kanye, revealed Saint was sent a ‘super inappropriate’ message about the tape on his Roblox game, which is a game that allows users to play games and chat with each other online.

Speaking about the tape, which was leaked in 2007, Kim said: “Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside.”

Kim Kardashian said she 'almost died' when an ad about her sex tape popped up on her son's iPad. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian's son Saint, aged 6, saw a message about 'unreleased footage' from her leaked tape. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder went on to call her lawyer Marty Singer where she told him: “Over my dead body is this happening again.

“I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f**king ground.”

Calling Ye after the incident, Kim was fighting back the tears as she explained: “Saint was on Roblox yesterday, and a f**king thing popped up and he started laughing.

“It was a picture of my cry face and it was a game someone made on Roblox. I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can’t read yet.”

Kim Kardashian called Kanye West in tears over the situation. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Picture: Getty

“Over my dead body is this s**t going to happen to me again,” Kim added, “I just want it gone. This is not going to f**k with me. I just want it gone.”

Kim went on to say to the camera afterwards that the ‘Donda’ rapper managed to calm her down over the situation.

She said: “The one thing that got me more calm about it was when I was crying, Kanye was like, ‘Listen, you have the power, nothing will cancel you’.

“’Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are’.”

