Liam Llewellyn Quits Love Island After Four Days With Emotional Speech

Liam Llewellyn has already left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn has quit the ITV2 series in its first week on air after telling his castmates that he doesn't feel like himself in the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Llewellyn has decided to leave the Love Island villa just four days after the hit dating show began its eighth series.

The 22-year-old is the first person to leave the villa from the 2022 line-up, revealing his decision to opt out of the show in a candid chat with his fellow Islanders in Friday night’s (June 10) episode.

Gemma Owen's Famous Family Are 'Working To Save Her Career'

Love Island’s cast was devastated when Liam broke the news of his planned departure, with the student claiming that he hadn’t been “100% Liam”.

Liam Llewellyn quit Love Island after not being "100% himself". Picture: ITV

He gathered his co-stars around the fire pit when he spoke about his reasons for leaving ahead of the next recouping, Liam announced: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

"I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that,” the reality star candidly continued.

Llewellyn assured the villa that his quitting wasn’t a rash decision: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.

“I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. It has been a breeze, and absolute ball.”

Liam had to do what was right for him and we're 💯 behind him ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTfYtzvLZo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

Liam Llewellyn was in good spirits after being honest about his departure to the cast. Picture: ITV

Understandably, the Islanders became emotional about the shock departure, with the contestants sharing nothing but words of adoration for the Welsh lad.

Gemma Owen, who was initially coupled up with Liam before then being chosen Davide Sanclimenti, said him after the announcement: “It’s just a shame because obviously we get on well and we started it together and it’s going to be weird to not have you around.”

“‘Cos you are just such a genuine guy and I do care for you," she said.

Liam decided to leave the Love Island villa in the first week of the show. Picture: ITV

Tasha Ghouri said: “I absolutely adore Liam and I hope he does find someone special one day, we will definitely have a cheers to Liam tonight because he will definitely be missed.”

Andrew Le Page said: “We all love him, we are all going to see him when he gets out 100%. It sucks but he has to do what he has to do.”

Upon his exit interview the 22-year-old spoke honestly to camera, saying: “Leaving here single, it would have been nice to meet someone, even though it was early doors.

“But yeah I’ll get myself back out there, there’s no problem about that.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital