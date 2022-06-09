Gemma Owen's Famous Family Are 'Working To Save Her Career'

Gemma Owen's family are working on her career on the outside. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram/ITV

Gemma Owen's family have been working behind the scenes to get her career off the ground as she makes a splash in the first few episodes of Love Island's eighth season.

Gemma Owen has quickly become one of the breakout stars of Love Island's 2022 line-up since it splashed back onto our screens on June 6.

Headlines have surrounded Gemma, from her controversial age to her famous dad since the moment stepped foot into the Majorcan villa, reportedly sparking her family to 'work behind the scenes' on her prospective career.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on the 19-year-old's behaviour since series eight kicked off, with the Islander being criticised for her 'attitude' towards some of the other contestants.

Gemma's parents, including her famous footballer father Michael Owen, are rumoured to be doing damage control back home to maintain a positive public image.

Gemma Owen's behaviour has been subject to debate on Twitter. Picture: ITV

It's reported that after just three days on the show, international dressage rider Gemma has been signed to specialist PR agency, Off Limits Entertainment, by her family.

The agency boasts a long list of Love Island alumni on its roster, such as Chris Hughes, Maura Higgins, Georgia Steele and Shaughna Phillips.

The Owen clan hope to boost Gemma's image with the help of Off Limits Entertainment, allowing her to hit the ground running as an influencer upon leaving the villa.

Ofcom was met with a slew of complaints after Davide Sanclimenti, 27, opted to couple up with Gemma despite their eight-year age gap.

Gemma is the daughter of famous footballer Michael Owen. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Gemma Owen's family are working behind the scenes on her career. Picture: ITV

The 19-year-old's behaviour towards fellow Islander Liam Llewellyn has also been criticised, with some fans labelling it as 'rude' on social media.

The Owen family have not directly addressed the backlash, however, they did repost a video in which Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt spoke about the discourse on Gemma online.

In the clip, Scarlett said: "Hey lovelies, I wanted to address Love Island. Have we learnt nothing? People need to be really mindful.

Gemma Owen has been one of the breakout stars of season 8 thus far. Picture: ITV

"I'm not saying that people can't have an opinion on people on the telly, but when those opinions or negativity become disrespectful, become almost bullying, that's when it needs to stop," she continued.

Sharing on the Islander's official Instagram page, the family wrote: "Couldn't have said it better ourselves."

