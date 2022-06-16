Another Love Islander's Ex Is Entering Villa As A Bombshell - Meet Antigoni Buxton

16 June 2022, 11:53

Antigoni Buxton is said to be the next Love Island bombshell
Picture: @antigoni/Instagram
Antigoni Buxton is reportedly heading into the villa as a new bombshell - but who is she? Here are the key facts you need to know about her including her Love Island ex-boyfriend, famous mum and job.

Love Island 2022’s line-up has been spiced up in the past few days as a surge of new bombshells have entered from Jacques O’Neill to Remi Lambert and Jay Younger - and now we’re being treated to new girl Antigoni Buxton.

The newcomer will be the first Islander this year who is a singer/songwriter, and Antigoni is set to turn some heads.

Video Of Love Island Star Ekin-Su In Student Reality Series 10 Years Ago Resurfaces

An insider told this tabloid: “Antigoni is certainly going to turn some heads. She's great fun and is naturally very beautiful, as well as being talented with a good head on her shoulders.

"Her music has always been her priority, but she just couldn't turn down the chance to go on Love Island as she's a big fan of the show and it also means she's guaranteed a fun summer."

Get to know Antigoni including her famous mum, Love Island ex-boyfriend and her age and Instagram...

Who is Love Island bombshell Antigoni Buxton?

Antigoni is a 26-year-old North London singer-songwriter with Greek/Cypriot roots.

She was signed to Island Records when she was just 20 years old and has gone on to have a successful start to her music career.

Antigoni Buxton is set to be Love Island's next bombshell
Picture: @antigoni/Instagram

Who is Antigoni Buxton’s Love Island ex-boyfriend?

Antigoni previously dated 2018 contestant Jack Fowler for a few months, but their romance fizzled out.

Prior to dating Jack, Antigoni was in a nine-year relationship with her childhood sweetheart but they split so she could focus on her music.

Antigoni Buxton dated Jack Fowler for a few months
Picture: @_jackfowler_/Instagram
Love Island's Jack Fowler is Antigoni's ex-boyfriend
Picture: @_jackfowler_/Instagram

Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton's famous mum?

Gemma Owen and Jay Younger are not the only contestants from this year's series with a famous parent as Antigoni is the daughter of celebrity chef Tonia Buxton, who's a regular guest on Sunday Brunch.

Tonia is also the consultant chef at The Real Greek restaurants and the presenter of My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen on the Discovery Channel.

Antigoni Buxton's mum is famous TV chef Tonia Buxton
Picture: Getty
Antigoni Buxton is apparently heading into Love Island as a bombshell
Picture: @antigoni/Instagram

What is Love Island Antigoni Buxton’s Instagram?

You can follow Antigoni on Instagram @antigoni, where she already boast an impressive 23.8K followers.

The singer often shares posts promoting her music as well as her holidays and snaps with her friends.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

