Meet Love Island Bombshell Antigoni Buxton: Everything You Need To Know

Love Island's Antigoni is entering as a bombshell contestant. Picture: ITV2

The ITV2 cast better prepare to have their heads turned as a new Love Island contestant is here - so who is Antigoni? Here are the facts you need to know including age, job and Instagram.

The Love Island contestants of 2022 are in for a real treat as new bombshell Antigoni Buxton has arrived to stir the pot.

Entering the villa after two housemates were dumped, Amber Buckford and Ikenna Eckwonna, Antigoni is set to rise pulses with her beautiful talent and curly blonde hair.

So who is the new Love Island bombshell and what should we really know about her?

Here's all of Antigoni's important details from her age, to where's she from, her famous mum(!!) and her job:

Love Island's Antigoni is looking for that important connections. Picture: Antigoni/Instagram

Who is Love Island Antigoni Buxton?

Aged 26, Antigoni will enter as one of the older girls in this years villa alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The bombshell has admitted she's ready to find love after being single for a year and a half.

Before she entered the villa she said: "I think I’m going to bring a positive energy - I’m a very positive person.

"It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation."

Where is Antigoni Buxton from?

Currently living in London, the Love Island star is originally from Cyprus.

Talking about her background she said: "My culture is a very open, generous culture and I like to think I carry that trait as a girlfriend."

What is Love Island's Antigoni's job?

A singer-song writer, the 26 year old plans to use her talent to win over and impress all potential love interests.

She's had songs including Good As Gold and Friends and has a set of vocal cords that will definitely be music to your ears.

In a video fans resurfaced shortly after Antigoni made her villa debut, she's seen celebrating at a launch party for her new single, where she partied with Anthony Joshua and YouTube stars Chunkz and Yung Filly.

Who is Love Island star Antigoni's famous mum, Tonia?

Antigoni is the daughter of Tonia Buxton, a TV presenter and restaurateur who has fronted TV shows including My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen.

She shared a sweet Instagram post after her daughter's bombshell news was revealed, writing alongside a throwback photo: "If you could see my face right now, it would most likely be this! I’m so excited to watch @antigoni on Love Island this evening! So proud of the women she has become, from this sweet little girl (featuring @sophiabuxtonn being a cheeky monkey)."

Is Antigoni on Instagram?

You can find her sharing plenty of snippets of family life, her singing career and her lifestyle over on @antigoni.

Love Island is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

