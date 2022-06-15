Video Of Love Island Star Ekin-Su In Student Reality Series 10 Years Ago Resurfaces

Love Island's Ekin-Su starred in a student reality series in her first year of university. Picture: ITV / Lancashore/YouTube

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looks worlds away from the islander she is today in a series she starred in during university.

A photo of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu starring in a reality show almost 10 years ago has resurfaced and the actress looks worlds away from the Love Islander she is now.

Series 8 Love Island contestant Ekin-Su took part in a film project in her first year of university, where she studied a degree in performing arts at the University of Central Lancashire.

She seemingly went under the name Susie Hazel at the time.

Ekin-Su was a bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su starred in a reality series as part of her film studies. Picture: Lancashore/YouTube

As part of her studies, she starred in a ‘reality TV series’ called Lancashore – the pilot episode of which has been unearthed on YouTube.

The video was made for student TV station PSTV in 2012.

Ekin-Su stars alongside the other students, taking part in a game of Never Have I Ever, with her teasing she fancies one of the other students.

The actress has been one of Love Island’s hottest talking points since she entered the villa, with her and Davide quickly taking a liking to each other.

Ekin-Su is an actress. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

However, after bombshells Jay Younger and Remi Lambert joined on Tuesday night’s episode, Ekin-Su is thought to have made a beeline for Remi.

Ekin-Su is 27 years old and works as an influencer.

She found fame by acting in Turkish TV show Kuzey Yildizi.

She splits her time between London and Istanbul.

