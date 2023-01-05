Indiyah Polack & Sam Thompson Unveiled as Aftersun Panellists & Love Island Podcast Hosts

5 January 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 5 January 2023, 13:14

Indiyah and Sam will host the Love Island podcast!
Indiyah and Sam will host the Love Island podcast! Picture: Getty/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson will host the Morning After podcast and become weekly panellists on Love Island: Aftersun!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the winter edition of Love Island inches closer and closer, more exciting details on the shake-up of the show are being revealed.

None other than Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson have been announced as the new hosts of the series' podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, but it gets better...

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

They will also be joining the new face of the show Maya Jama as panellists on Aftersun, the weekly chat show features gossip, drama and interviews with dumped Islanders and celebrity guests.

The exciting news was revealed on Thursday (January 5) with a video of 2022 contestant Indiyah and Made In Chelsea star (and villa fanatic) Sam partaking in an ultimate Love Island trivia quiz – and it's safe to say these two have mastered the witty repartee already!

Indiyah called the opportunity a "pinch me moment"
Indiyah called the opportunity a "pinch me moment". Picture: Getty

ITV revealed their new hosts and panellists in the tweet, writing: "We’ve got a text! Indiyah and Sam will be the brand new hosts of The Morning After podcast and will also be joining @MayaJama every week on Aftersun! #LoveIsland."

Sam proudly announced in the clip, saying: "We're your new Morning After podcast hosts!"

"And we'll be joining Maya on Aftersun every week," Indiyah chimed in.

The fan-favourite Islander from the eight series also took to her Instagram to gush over the career-defining news, she wrote in a heartfelt post: "WHAT A WAY TO START THE YEAR.

"Super excited to announce that I’m the newest Love Island Podcast host with the amazing @samthompsonuk not only that but an Aftersun panellist alongside @mayajama and Sam," she captioned the announcement video.

Indiyah continued the emotional post: "Honestly such a pinch me moment to be back on your screens again!!! Ready for the ride and all the drama."

In a press release, Sam spoke about how he'd gone from a major fan of the dating show to one of its hosts! He said: "It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together and I really like it. We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Admits She’ll ‘Miss’ Being Pregnant As Due Date Approaches

Love Island returns on 16th January

Ex Love Islander Hints She’s Returning To 2023 Winter Series

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

Love Island 2023 returns in January

Love Island’s 2023 Start Date Confirmed – And It's Days Away

Hot On Capital

Emily in Paris played some great tunes

Every Song On The Emily In Paris Season 3 Soundtrack

Bridgerton prequel

Bridgerton Prequel 'Queen Charlotte': All The Latest On The Spin-Off

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023

Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details And The Latest On New Single ‘Flowers’

Music

Taylor Swift reportedly just registered four songs to appear on 'Speak Now - Taylor's Version'

Taylor Swift Just Registered 4 New Songs Thought To Appear On Her ‘Speak Now’ Re-Record

Brooklyn cooked up a roast...

Brooklyn Beckham Whips Out His Culinary Skills For Divisive Sunday Roast

More Movies & TV News

How much does Emily Cooper make?

Emily Cooper's Salary In Paris: How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Meet the first Love Island contestant

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling