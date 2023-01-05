Indiyah Polack & Sam Thompson Unveiled as Aftersun Panellists & Love Island Podcast Hosts

Indiyah and Sam will host the Love Island podcast! Picture: Getty/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson will host the Morning After podcast and become weekly panellists on Love Island: Aftersun!

As the winter edition of Love Island inches closer and closer, more exciting details on the shake-up of the show are being revealed.

None other than Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson have been announced as the new hosts of the series' podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, but it gets better...

They will also be joining the new face of the show Maya Jama as panellists on Aftersun, the weekly chat show features gossip, drama and interviews with dumped Islanders and celebrity guests.

The exciting news was revealed on Thursday (January 5) with a video of 2022 contestant Indiyah and Made In Chelsea star (and villa fanatic) Sam partaking in an ultimate Love Island trivia quiz – and it's safe to say these two have mastered the witty repartee already!

Indiyah called the opportunity a "pinch me moment". Picture: Getty

ITV revealed their new hosts and panellists in the tweet, writing: "We’ve got a text! Indiyah and Sam will be the brand new hosts of The Morning After podcast and will also be joining @MayaJama every week on Aftersun! #LoveIsland."

Sam proudly announced in the clip, saying: "We're your new Morning After podcast hosts!"

"And we'll be joining Maya on Aftersun every week," Indiyah chimed in.

The fan-favourite Islander from the eight series also took to her Instagram to gush over the career-defining news, she wrote in a heartfelt post: "WHAT A WAY TO START THE YEAR.

We’ve got a text!



Indiyah and Sam will be the brand new hosts of The Morning After podcast and will also be joining @MayaJama every week on Aftersun! #LoveIsland 🏝️@1ndiyah @SamThompsonUK @LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N1ccTQGFTc — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

"Super excited to announce that I’m the newest Love Island Podcast host with the amazing @samthompsonuk not only that but an Aftersun panellist alongside @mayajama and Sam," she captioned the announcement video.

Indiyah continued the emotional post: "Honestly such a pinch me moment to be back on your screens again!!! Ready for the ride and all the drama."

In a press release, Sam spoke about how he'd gone from a major fan of the dating show to one of its hosts! He said: "It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together and I really like it. We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice."

