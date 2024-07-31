Love Island Finalist Ayo 'Lied' To Girlfriend To Go On The Show

31 July 2024, 09:46 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 10:04

Ayo apparently 'lied' to his girlfriend to go on Love Island
Ayo apparently 'lied' to his girlfriend to go on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

A girl has come forward claiming to be Love Island finalist Ayo's girlfriend after he came fourth with Jess.

Love Island series 11 came to a close on Monday night with Ayo and Jess coming fourth, Sean and Matilda coming third, Nicole and Ciaran coming second and Josh and Mimii winning.

Ayo and Jess left the villa 'exclusive' with one another and after heartfelt declarations on their final villa date their romance seemed to be blossoming beautifully.

Now, a girl has come forward on TikTok alleging that she was Ayo's girlfriend when he went on the show and he had told her he was going on holiday with his brother.

A girl has come forward claiming to be Ayo's girlfriend
A girl has come forward claiming to be Ayo's girlfriend. Picture: TikTok

An account called @ihatekiatiktoks, with the name Kiki, posted a video with the caption: 'jump in the pool fully clothed or admit your boyfriend went onto love island and came fourth.'

In the video a girl in a blue dress jumps into a pool. By the look of the comments the account isn't the girl who is claiming to be his girlfriend, it's her friend.

Some one commented, 'Ayo literally said he's been single for 2 years bro make it make sense' and the creator replied, 'yeah babes he obviously LIED he told her he was going on holiday with his brother'.

The girls behind the account went on to make a follow up video with the caption: 'when you're receiving hundreds of hate comments on a silly little video exposing the truth but it doesn't phase you cause you're currently on a boat in Ibiza x'

'You ayo warriors need to chill out', the caption reads in response to fans accusing her of lying in the comments.

Ayo and Jess came second on Love Island season 11
Ayo and Jess came second on Love Island season 11. Picture: Shutterstock

Ayo hasn't responded to the accusations, the only time he's been active online since the final is reposting Jess' post thanking the public for supporting them.

Her Instagram story read: "Thank you soooo much for all the love and support, craziest and most fun experience of my whole entire life."

