Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Hugo Godfrey has broken his silence on his split from Jess White after the pictures of him kissing Charlotte Sumner went viral.

Love Island’s Hugo Godfrey was at the centre of headlines this week after he was pictured getting very close to season 10’s Charlotte Sumner at the National Reality TV Awards on Wednesday night, despite watching the Love Island final with partner Jess White on Monday and seeming very much together.

A day after the photos emerged Hugo’s finally spoken out, confirming he and Jess broke up after the final in Majorca on Monday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote: “Just to let everyone know Jess and I agreed to go our separate ways after the final in Majorca.

“I’m hoping we can still be friends as we had a great experience together, she’s a lovely girl and I wish her all the best.”

Love Island's Hugo has confirmed his split from Jess. Picture: Hugo Godfrey/Instagram

Jess and Hugo were dumped from Love Island season 11 a few weeks before the final, confirming when they returned to the UK they planned to continue seeing each other.

And in a matching Instagram post uploaded just two weeks ago, they seemed very much together as they posed on a sofa leaning into one another. Hugo captioned it: “Me julieeeeee.”

But on Wednesday this week it was clear they’d split when Hugo was seen at the NRTAs kissing ex Islander Charlotte, who starred on 2023’s season 10.

According to the tabloids, they headed to the award’s after-party in West London after the event, where a source said: “Hugo and Charlotte could not keep their hands off each other all night.

Love Island's Jess and Hugo split after watching the final together. Picture: Jess White/Instagram

"It was clear that they only had eyes for each other and didn't care who was watching as they enjoyed a slew of snogs on the dance floor.

"They even found a quiet corner of the packed bar to have another passionate kiss - it made it pretty obvious that Hugo and Jess are very much over but she is still bound to be stunned to see he has moved on so quickly."

In an interview around week ago Jess confirmed to OK! magazine she and Hugo were still together after leaving the villa, explaining: “We’re still seeing each other.” Hugo added: “We’re just going at our own pace.”

In another interview with Digital Spy, they spoke about how much time they were spending together, with Jess sharing: "It’s really nice. We’ve got no pressures now we’re out in the outside world… We’ve been together pretty much every day since we’ve come out, so things must be going quite well.

Hugo Godfrey was seen kissing Charlotte Sumner. Picture: Getty

Mimii and Josh win Love Island 2024

"We’re just enjoying spending time with each other, taking things slow, and we just really get on and we enjoy each other’s company,” Jess continued. “And he’s obviously really fit, so I’m not going to complain on that one.”

At the time of writing, Jess hasn’t spoken out on her split from Hugo.

