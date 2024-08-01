Joey Essex Admits He ‘Switched On’ The Drama When Needed On Love Island

Joey Essex claims he would 'switch it on' when drama was needed in the villa. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Joey Essex has opened up about how he’d amp up the drama in the Love Island villa.

One day before Love Island season 11 came to an end, Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped by their former fellow contestants, leaving the couple shocked after the other ex Islanders gave their reasons one by one for dumping them.

After leaving the villa, Joey hasn’t held back about his time on the dating show, addressing the 'producer plant' claims in a new interview with the tabloids after viewers theorised he was brought in to bring the drama.

He said he would ‘switch it on’ when needed and was seemingly quite comfortable in stirring the pot.

Joey said: “We're all there to find love but there needs to be a journey, there needs to be drama - so, you know, I had to be that guy.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped the day before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

“I'd switch it on. I'd do my scene. If I was involved in someone else's stuff it’s because I've been pulled in and dragged into that situation.

“I've just done what I've done because I'm filming a television show.”

Asked if he was the producers’ 'man on the ground', Joey responded: “I was put in a situation where I had to do what I had to do. Do you know what I mean? I'm there for a reason. I'm in Love Island to entertain.

“I didn't really have much time off… I was very, very busy, active.

Joey Essex claims he was 'switched on' the drama on Love Island when needed. Picture: ITV2

“I mean, do your readers actually think that I would go up to a girl in a challenge and kiss her in front of her boyfriend, whilst the girl that I actually have feelings for is stood next to her?”

The TOWIE star angered viewers when he claimed during a game he was brought into a 'secret mission' involving Mimii, landing her in hot water with partner Josh after it was made out to seem she was 'sneaking around'. Joey later apologised, but fans of the show accused Joey of stirring the pot.

Joey also shared in the interview that Love Island could be his last appearance on reality TV.

"I must say, genuinely, that Love Island was probably my last ever reality show. To carry the show on and keep it going, I was needed in a lot of situations to help the storyline progress,” he said.

"I mean, I need a medic right now because my back is killing me because I carried that show so hard."

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan went on to win Love Island season 11, with Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel coming second.

