Joey Essex Admits He ‘Switched On’ The Drama When Needed On Love Island

1 August 2024, 12:54

Joey Essex claims he would 'switch it on' when drama was needed in the villa
Joey Essex claims he would 'switch it on' when drama was needed in the villa. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Joey Essex has opened up about how he’d amp up the drama in the Love Island villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One day before Love Island season 11 came to an end, Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped by their former fellow contestants, leaving the couple shocked after the other ex Islanders gave their reasons one by one for dumping them.

After leaving the villa, Joey hasn’t held back about his time on the dating show, addressing the 'producer plant' claims in a new interview with the tabloids after viewers theorised he was brought in to bring the drama.

He said he would ‘switch it on’ when needed and was seemingly quite comfortable in stirring the pot.

Joey said: “We're all there to find love but there needs to be a journey, there needs to be drama - so, you know, I had to be that guy.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped the day before the Love Island final
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped the day before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

“I'd switch it on. I'd do my scene. If I was involved in someone else's stuff it’s because I've been pulled in and dragged into that situation.

“I've just done what I've done because I'm filming a television show.”

Asked if he was the producers’ 'man on the ground', Joey responded: “I was put in a situation where I had to do what I had to do. Do you know what I mean? I'm there for a reason. I'm in Love Island to entertain.

“I didn't really have much time off… I was very, very busy, active.

Joey Essex claims he was 'switched on' the drama on Love Island when needed
Joey Essex claims he was 'switched on' the drama on Love Island when needed. Picture: ITV2

“I mean, do your readers actually think that I would go up to a girl in a challenge and kiss her in front of her boyfriend, whilst the girl that I actually have feelings for is stood next to her?”

The TOWIE star angered viewers when he claimed during a game he was brought into a 'secret mission' involving Mimii, landing her in hot water with partner Josh after it was made out to seem she was 'sneaking around'. Joey later apologised, but fans of the show accused Joey of stirring the pot.

Joey also shared in the interview that Love Island could be his last appearance on reality TV.

"I must say, genuinely, that Love Island was probably my last ever reality show. To carry the show on and keep it going, I was needed in a lot of situations to help the storyline progress,” he said.

Joey Essex reveals he's exclusive with Jessy

"I mean, I need a medic right now because my back is killing me because I carried that show so hard."

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan went on to win Love Island season 11, with Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel coming second.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June

5 Facts About Love Island's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer
Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island's Sean Stone Including Age, Job And Height

Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island

Ayo Odukoya Fact File Including Age, Football Team And Height

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Halsey joined Capital Breakfast

Halsey Discusses ‘Full Circle’ Moment Of Releasing ‘Lucky’

Emma Myers: 13 facts about the Wednesday actress

Emma Myers: Age, Height And Facts About The A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Actress

Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls

Who Is Love Island's Jessica Spencer? Her Age, Job, Instagram And More

Taylor Swift August lyrics: The meaning explained

Taylor Swift Reveals Who Her 'August' Lyrics Are Actually About

Taylor Swift

Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube

5 Facts About Love Island's Mimii Ngulube Including Age, Job And Instagram

Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island's Ciaran Davies Including Age, Instagram & Rugby Team

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Zendaya Auditioned For Descendants "Many Times" But Disney Passed On Her

Zendaya Auditioned For Descendants "Many Times" But Disney Passed On Her

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?

Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

Taylor Swift fans have raised money for a local hospital following the Southport attack

Taylor Swift Fans Raise Huge Sum Of Money For Southport Victims

The Love Island voting figures are in

The Love Island Final Voting Figures Are In For Season 11

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Selena Gomez responds to speculation about her face

Selena Gomez Leaves Frustrated Comment On Viral Video About Her Having Cosmetic Surgery

Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'

Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'

Ayo apparently 'lied' to his girlfriend to go on Love Island

Love Island Finalist Ayo 'Lied' To Girlfriend To Go On The Show

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

More Movies & TV News

Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa?

Are Love Island Winners Mimii And Josh Still Together?

A cast member will not be returning to 'OMITB' for season 4

Only Murders Star Confirms They Won't Return For Season 4

The Love Island series 11 final was one to remember

Joey Essex Left Speechless At Love Island Final As Finalists Confirm Feuds

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Series 9 Love Island Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts And 5 Facts Including Age, Job & Surprising Talent

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset