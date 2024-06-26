5 Facts About Love Island's Jessy Potts Including Age, Job And Surprising Talent

26 June 2024, 12:30

Meet new islander Jessy Potts
Meet new islander Jessy Potts. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Jessy Potts? Here's everything you need to know about the Brand Partnerships Associate looking for love, from her age and job to her surprising skill.

Sagitarius beauty Jessy Potts has arrived in the villa, as a new bombshell, with her eyes set on Ayo, Joey and Ronnie. Jessy entered Love Island on the night of the heart rate challenge with fellow bombshell Trey Norman.

The glam girl already has a taste of internet fame as she has amassed almost a million likes on her TikTok account where she posts relatable content and funny skits.

Before heading into the villa, she said she is 'intrigued' by Joey Essex and feels like Ronnie could 'make her laugh', so she may shake up some of those couples.

She describes herself as fun with a 'sarcastic sense of humour', so let's get to know more about her, from her age and job to her unexpected aquatic skill.

Jessy Potts dressed in Oh Polly
Jessy Potts dressed in Oh Polly. Picture: ITV

5 facts about Love Island's Jessy Potts:

  1. The 25-year-old islander's star sign is a Sagitarius which she says gives her "a fiery side", as she said "I'm not afraid to say what I think or stand my ground".
  2. She works as a Brand Partnerships Associate.
  3. We know that Jessy is a trained scuba diver, with Love Island introducing her on IG by saying: "Trained scuba diver Jessy is jumping head first into the villa to uncover a gem of a man."
  4. Jessy has a TikTok with over 4.4 million views!
  5. She used to work as a brand rep for the clothing store Hollister.

Now you know some quirks about her, here's more info...

Jessy Potts is Love Island's new bombshell
Jessy Potts is Love Island's new bombshell. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Jessy Potts? Where is Love Island's Jessy Potts from?

Age: 25

From: Leicester

Job: Brand Partnerships Associate

According to the tabloids, Jessy has reveals she's on Love Island because she believes the dating show "genuinely works". She said, "you can list a lot of couples who have gone on to get married and have children," referring to the likes of series five's Molly-Mae and Tommy as well as series two's Cara and Nathan.

Going on she said: "I’m hoping I thrive in the Villa as I love a holiday romance or a work fling, so it should be fun."

New islander Jessy Potts has her sights set on Joey, Ronnie and Ayo
New islander Jessy Potts has her sights set on Joey, Ronnie and Ayo. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Jessy Potts' Instagram?

You can find Jessy's page here: jessymaypotts

A MailOnline source said that Jessy has been waiting in the wings for weeks, so she's likely ready and raring to go. The source went on to say, "she certainly isn't bothered with ruffling a few feathers".

But with her eyes set on 'Ronnie Boy' it smells like trouble for Harriett, who has finally coupled up with him and is trying to move forward with their romance.

Love Island is on every night on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.

