Inside Molly-Mae And Fiancé Tommy Fury's Wedding Plans, Dates, Venue & More

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s wedding is on the horizon. From wedding plans, dates, venue and more, here’s everything we know about what will be the event of the season.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the love story of a generation. The pair met on series 5 of Love Island back in 2019 and Tommy knew immediately that Molly was someone he wanted to pursue, leaving Lucie Donlan to do so.

The pair placed second in the final and starred alongside the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Maura Higgins, Anton Danyluk and Arabella Chi.

We wonder if any of these ex-islanders will manage to get an invite to the biggest event marriage from the Love Island family, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s wedding.

But are Molly and Tommy getting married? If so when and where? From dates to venues, here’s what we know about Molly Mae and Tommy Fury’s wedding plans.

Are Tommy and Molly-Mae getting married?

Yes, eventually, just not yet. The happy couple got engaged on the 23rd of July 2023 and shared the moment with the world on Instagram.

In the short video that Molly-Mae posted on her socials, Molly immediately breaks down crying as she realises that Tommy is about to propose.

Tommy’s waiting for her with their daughter Bambi by the seaside and gets down on one knee as Molly approaches and pops the question.

Molly captioned the video, writing “Forever. 23/07/23,” and Tommy uploaded a picture to celebrate the happy occasion with the caption, “To my perfect fiancé… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine.”

When are Tommy and Molly-Mae getting married? What dates?

While there are no set dates yet, Molly-Mae has pretty much confirmed that the wedding will happen in 2025.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel in 2023, Molly revealed she would also like to wait for her sister, Zoe Hague, to get married first after getting engaged to her partner earlier in 2023.

In June 2024, Molly answered some questions on an Instagram Q&A with one fan asking her “2025 wedding?” to which she replied, “It's looking that way.”

Where are Tommy and Molly-Mae getting married? Venue details.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have kept details of their wedding under wraps for the most part, but it seems like planning has been kicking off with 2025 slowly approaching.

The pair have revealed one thing for sure, that the wedding will most likely be in a church due to Tommy’s religious beliefs. "I had visions of just running off to a little chapel to do it,” Molly revealed on her YouTube.

During a romantic Valentine’s Day trip to the Lakes District, Molly-Mae and Tommy came across a beautiful church and it must have inspired them because Molly then revealed, “We're currently in the talks of looking for a church to get married at, because we definitely do want to get married in the UK in a traditional Catholic Church.”

“So if anyone knows any beautiful churches, Catholic churches in Cheshire because I think we want to do Cheshire because that's where we live obviously, or maybe London as well.”

An insider spoke to the tabloids revealing: “Molly and Tommy have really ramped up their wedding plans... They know exactly what they want, but want to find the perfect venue.”

“It’s going to be a huge affair and the locals are already bracing themselves for the fanfare surrounding it. It will be reality TV’s very own royal wedding.”

