Inside Molly-Mae’s 'Dream Home' With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

2 December 2022, 14:57

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have completed their ‘dream home’ ahead of their baby girl’s arrival.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got the keys to their first house together in March this year and the fashion influencer has been documenting their home’s renovation ever since.

As they prepare to welcome their first child together, a baby girl, Molly-Mae’s been showing off the completed rooms in her house after months of refurbishment.

The first room to be completed was of course Molly’s dressing room, which is filled with floor-to-ceiling cupboards for all her clothes, shoes and handbags.

Molly-Mae’s also got a huge office room to rival the Oval Office, complete with a curved shelving unit, boucle arm chair and a marble coffee table.

Molly-Mae occasionally gives glimpses inside her home with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae occasionally gives glimpses inside her home with Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae's office room features a curved shelving unit
Molly-Mae's office room features a curved shelving unit. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have a cosy living room
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have a cosy living room. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The 23-year-old recently shared a glimpse at her new dining area, which houses a giant, round stone table and six curved wooden seats.

When the couple moved into the house, the original interior involved a lot of green designs, which Molly admitted she wanted to incorporate even after everything was ripped out as it’s her favourite colour.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury bought their dream home in 2022
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury bought their dream home in 2022. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae's dining area has a statement table
Molly-Mae's dining area has a statement table. Picture: Molly-Mae/Hague/Instagram

Her downstairs bathroom is the perfect example, where the couple have a glass, dark green sink positioned on a grand, patterned marble wall.

There’s less green in the living room, where the couple have a huge statement wall for their TV screen which sits above an open fire.

Molly-Mae even has a dressing room
Molly-Mae even has a dressing room. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Even their bathroom sink is green
Even their bathroom sink is green. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly kept some of the green interiors when she moved in
Molly kept some of the green interiors when she moved in. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

They have comfy cream sofas and a wooden coffee table in the centre of the room, which fans have recently pointed out won’t stay cream for long once the couple’s new baby arrives.

Her followers have also highlighted Tommy and Molly won’t find much use in their fire once they have a toddler running around.

