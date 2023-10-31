Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Epic Halloween Party
31 October 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 15:48
Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé Tommy Fury threw an adorable party for their daughter Bambi's first Halloween and we can't get enough!
Social media influencer Molly-Mae and her boxer fiancé Tommy Fury welcomed their baby girl Bambi on January 23 and honestly, that baby is living her best life!
If she's not jet-setting around the world with her hugely successful parents the 10-month-old is being taken on the cutest coffee dates with mummy Molly.
For Halloween the wholesome fun continued as the former Love Island star shared some super snaps from inside her £4 million mansion.
Molly shared how she and Tommy had thrown an incredible party for Bambi's very first Halloween. The Halloween party even had a title! Molly showed off goodie bags and sign posts that read "Bambi's Boo-gie Ball".
From an awesome soft play area to the most beautifully spooky charcuterie board, this was the Halloween party of every kid's (and adult's) dreams.
Molly-Mae and Tommy transformed their six-bedroom property into Halloween central. 'Bambi's Boo-gie Ball' was even completed with 'Bambi's Boo-tique' which was stocked with sweet treats!
As hosts Bambi's parents looked the part with massive Harry Potter fan Molly dressed as Harry and Tommy as Dracula or as Molly called him: "Dadula"
Little Bambi looked sooo adorable in a fluffy onesie as Sully from Monsters Inc.
This party was decked out with Bambi branding, with her face on cocktail sticks and sticks for pancakes as well as Bambi bunting.
If anyone knows how to do branding well... it's Molly-Mae!
