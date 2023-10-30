10 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023 From Kourtney Kardashian To Billie Eilish

We're taking a look at the best celeb Halloween costumes of 2023's Halloweekend! From Kim Kardashian to Britney Spears there were some incredible looks...

Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday so most of us took to celebrating this past weekend. And in some ways our favourite celebs are just like you and me as they showed up and showed out this weekend in their most creative Halloween looks to date.

Kendall Jenner hosted one of the biggest Halloween party's of the weekend with her star-studded guest list including the likes of Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Charli D’Amelio and Billie Eilish. Close to the end of her pregnancy Kourtney Kardashian wasn't at the party but she did share an iconic Halloween look...

We know the Kardashian-Jenners go big for Halloween but who else pulled it off? There were a fair few iconic looks but we've managed to whittle it down to the best ten!

1. Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian

"Kim there are people dying!" Yes dying over this iconic look, Kourtney!

Kourtney Kardashian, who is super close to the end of her pregnancy, shocked us in the best way as she shared pics of her dressed as Kim Kardashian from the 2013 Met Gala.

At the 2013 Met Kim K was heavily pregnant with her eldest child North West, she sported a floor length floral gown which is forever engrained in our memories. Kourtney defo did the look justice.

Kourtney goes as Kim? We are living for it! Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

2. Hailey Bieber as Carmen Electra from Scary Movie

First up we've got Justin Bieber's dazzling wife Hailey Bieber who absolutely killed her Scary Movie look. Dressing as Carmen Electra we wouldn't be surprised if she got a call for a movie remake!

3. Demi Lovato as Snow White

Demi took to Instagram to say this her "favourite time of year" as she showed off her stunning Disney look.

The jet black hair and deep red lip is the most perfect gothic princess combo. She completed the outfit with a ruby red apple cross body bag.

Demi Lovato as Snow White. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

4. Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

The hostess with the mostess. Kendall Jenner hosted a Halloween party at the legendary Hollywood venue Chateau Marmont.

Kendall ditched the brunette and stunned in a beautiful blonde wig as she dress up as iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe.

"happy birthday mister president" her Instagram caption read, referencing the well publicised affair Marilyn had with US President John F. Kennedy in the 60s.

Kendall stuns as Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2023. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

5. Adele as Morticia Addams

Adele took to stage for her Vegas residency as The Addams Family matriarch Morticia.

She was glammed out with chunky silver rings, smoky glam and sickening dipped red acrylic nails - super spooky we're obsessed!

Adele on stage for weekend 33 of her Vegas residency. Picture: Instagram @adele

6. Billie Eilish as Jane Fonda in Cat Ballou

The home-schooled musician is a fan of the classics and her 2023 Halloween costume was no exception. Billie Eilish attended Kendal Jenner's Chateau Marmont Halloween party dressed as Jane Fonda in Cat Ballou the 1965 Western film.

Yee-haw she looks good!

Billie throws it back with her Halloween look. Picture: Instagram @billieeilish

Billie poses as Cowgirl for Halloween party. Picture: Instagram @billieeilish

7. Amelia Dimoldenberg as Mr Bean

The 'Chicken Shop Date' host ate and left no crumbs with her genius Halloween look. Amelia had prosthetic artists kit her out as the legendary Rowan Atkinson rendition of Mr Bean.

She even completed the look with Teddy!

Amelia Dimoldenberg shares pics as Mr Bean. Picture: Instagram @ameliadimz

8. Lizzo as Tina Turner

Paying tribute to Tina Turner who died earlier this year, Lizzo dressed as the 'Proud Mary' singer this halloween.

9. Halle Bailey as Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey knocked it out of the park with her costume as 'Justice' from the 1993 film Poetic Justice.

Her boyfriend rapper DDG even got involved to complete the Janet Jackson Tupac Shakar power couple from the film, as she shared images of them together with him dressed as 'Lucky'.

10. Zara Larsson as Britney Spears

Our girl Zara Larsson absolutely stunned in her costume as Britney Spears from the 2003 music video for 'Toxic'.

Britney has always been the 'It girl' but after raw revelations in her memoir 'The Woman In Me' it is incredible to see the girls get behind the star and prove what an icon she truly is.

The air hostess outfit is one for the history books and Zara looks sooo good!

Zara Larsson shares snap dressed as Britney Spears from 'Toxic' music video. Picture: Instagram @zaralarsson

