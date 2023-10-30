On Air Now
30 October 2023, 13:08 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 16:42
We're taking a look at the best celeb Halloween costumes of 2023's Halloweekend! From Kim Kardashian to Britney Spears there were some incredible looks...
Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday so most of us took to celebrating this past weekend. And in some ways our favourite celebs are just like you and me as they showed up and showed out this weekend in their most creative Halloween looks to date.
Kendall Jenner hosted one of the biggest Halloween party's of the weekend with her star-studded guest list including the likes of Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Charli D’Amelio and Billie Eilish. Close to the end of her pregnancy Kourtney Kardashian wasn't at the party but she did share an iconic Halloween look...
We know the Kardashian-Jenners go big for Halloween but who else pulled it off? There were a fair few iconic looks but we've managed to whittle it down to the best ten!
"Kim there are people dying!" Yes dying over this iconic look, Kourtney!
Kourtney Kardashian, who is super close to the end of her pregnancy, shocked us in the best way as she shared pics of her dressed as Kim Kardashian from the 2013 Met Gala.
At the 2013 Met Kim K was heavily pregnant with her eldest child North West, she sported a floor length floral gown which is forever engrained in our memories. Kourtney defo did the look justice.
First up we've got Justin Bieber's dazzling wife Hailey Bieber who absolutely killed her Scary Movie look. Dressing as Carmen Electra we wouldn't be surprised if she got a call for a movie remake!
Demi took to Instagram to say this her "favourite time of year" as she showed off her stunning Disney look.
The jet black hair and deep red lip is the most perfect gothic princess combo. She completed the outfit with a ruby red apple cross body bag.
The hostess with the mostess. Kendall Jenner hosted a Halloween party at the legendary Hollywood venue Chateau Marmont.
Kendall ditched the brunette and stunned in a beautiful blonde wig as she dress up as iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe.
"happy birthday mister president" her Instagram caption read, referencing the well publicised affair Marilyn had with US President John F. Kennedy in the 60s.
Adele took to stage for her Vegas residency as The Addams Family matriarch Morticia.
She was glammed out with chunky silver rings, smoky glam and sickening dipped red acrylic nails - super spooky we're obsessed!
The home-schooled musician is a fan of the classics and her 2023 Halloween costume was no exception. Billie Eilish attended Kendal Jenner's Chateau Marmont Halloween party dressed as Jane Fonda in Cat Ballou the 1965 Western film.
Yee-haw she looks good!
The 'Chicken Shop Date' host ate and left no crumbs with her genius Halloween look. Amelia had prosthetic artists kit her out as the legendary Rowan Atkinson rendition of Mr Bean.
She even completed the look with Teddy!
Paying tribute to Tina Turner who died earlier this year, Lizzo dressed as the 'Proud Mary' singer this halloween.
The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey knocked it out of the park with her costume as 'Justice' from the 1993 film Poetic Justice.
Her boyfriend rapper DDG even got involved to complete the Janet Jackson Tupac Shakar power couple from the film, as she shared images of them together with him dressed as 'Lucky'.
Our girl Zara Larsson absolutely stunned in her costume as Britney Spears from the 2003 music video for 'Toxic'.
Britney has always been the 'It girl' but after raw revelations in her memoir 'The Woman In Me' it is incredible to see the girls get behind the star and prove what an icon she truly is.
The air hostess outfit is one for the history books and Zara looks sooo good!
