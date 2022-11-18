Molly-Mae Hague's Family Warned Her Against Becoming A 'Young Mum'

Molly-Mae's family 'warned' her. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae's sibling has revealed that she warned her little sister not to be "too young" when she decided to have a baby.

Molly-Mae Hague delighted fans in September when she announced that she was expecting her first child with rumoured fiancé Tommy Fury.

Since the baby news, the Love Island alumn has treated her whopping 6.8 million followers to a lot of pregnancy content, from maternal outfits to a gender reveal!

Zoe Hague spoke to OK! about her sister's journey to motherhood, revealing that she had warned her about having kids too young.

The proud older sibling told the publication: "I always used to say to her when growing up – because I’m very protective of her – 'Don’t be too young [when you have kids].’"

Molly-Mae could be due to give birth in December or January. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Zoe, who is three years older, said that Molly would respond: "Listen, everyone’s on their own journey."

The 26-year-old Hague spoke about the PrettyLittleThing creative director's struggles with endometriosis, a condition that causes those who menstruate to have extremely painful periods and it can affect fertility.

She said: “Obviously because of all the trouble she’s gone through, when the time’s right, the time’s right."

Despite having doubts about Molly-Mae becoming a young mum in the past, Zoe went on to sing her praises, saying she "couldn't be happier for her".

Molly-Mae's older sister thinks she'll be an 'unreal' mum. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are going to be first-time parents. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“Just because it's not the way I would have done it – it is completely different to the way someone else would have done it," she explained, "I just couldn't be happier for her now."

As Molly-Mae is inching closer to her due date, Zoe told the publication that “she’s thriving during pregnancy" and that her sister and Tommy will be "unreal parents".

She added: "From start to finish she’s not been ill. She’s doing really well."

“From day one they’ve both been so excited about being parents," Molly's sister said – aw!

