Molly-Mae Hague's Family Warned Her Against Becoming A 'Young Mum'

18 November 2022, 12:06

Molly-Mae's family 'warned' her
Molly-Mae's family 'warned' her. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae's sibling has revealed that she warned her little sister not to be "too young" when she decided to have a baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague delighted fans in September when she announced that she was expecting her first child with rumoured fiancé Tommy Fury.

Since the baby news, the Love Island alumn has treated her whopping 6.8 million followers to a lot of pregnancy content, from maternal outfits to a gender reveal!

Molly-Mae Hague Teases Fans About Baby Girl’s Name After Revealing Baby Boy Choice

Zoe Hague spoke to OK! about her sister's journey to motherhood, revealing that she had warned her about having kids too young.

The proud older sibling told the publication: "I always used to say to her when growing up – because I’m very protective of her – 'Don’t be too young [when you have kids].’"

Molly-Mae could be due to give birth in December or January
Molly-Mae could be due to give birth in December or January. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Zoe, who is three years older, said that Molly would respond: "Listen, everyone’s on their own journey."

The 26-year-old Hague spoke about the PrettyLittleThing creative director's struggles with endometriosis, a condition that causes those who menstruate to have extremely painful periods and it can affect fertility.

She said: “Obviously because of all the trouble she’s gone through, when the time’s right, the time’s right."

Despite having doubts about Molly-Mae becoming a young mum in the past, Zoe went on to sing her praises, saying she "couldn't be happier for her".

Molly-Mae's older sister thinks she'll be an 'unreal' mum
Molly-Mae's older sister thinks she'll be an 'unreal' mum. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are going to be first-time parents
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are going to be first-time parents. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“Just because it's not the way I would have done it – it is completely different to the way someone else would have done it," she explained, "I just couldn't be happier for her now."

As Molly-Mae is inching closer to her due date, Zoe told the publication that “she’s thriving during pregnancy" and that her sister and Tommy will be "unreal parents".

She added: "From start to finish she’s not been ill. She’s doing really well."

“From day one they’ve both been so excited about being parents," Molly's sister said – aw!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is engaged

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Engaged To Boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Jill Scott had a cockroach removed from her ear after a trial on I'm A Celeb

WATCH: I’m A Celebrity Medics Called To Remove Cockroach From Jill Scott’s Ear After Bushtucker Trial

Luca and Gemma had been on the rocks

Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Nearly Broke Up Multiple Times Before

Love Island

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Have Maya Jama and Stormzy rekindled their relationship?

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star